MIDWEEK BASEBALL THREAD: Ole Miss plays host to Arkansas State at Swayze Field
By Jared Redding
247Sports
4 days ago
Swayze Field may be a little wet, but it's not raining at least. After postponement yesterday, the Ole Miss baseball team is set to take on Arkansas State at 1 p.m. CST. It's chilly, very chilly. Temperatures are in the low 40s currently an hour before first pitch. Hayden Dunhurst is...
The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
I'm back at a (very) cold Swayze Field as the 4-0, No. 2 ranked Ole Miss baseball team looks to try and keep their winning ways going against the VCU Rams. VCU goes into this matchup 2-2, coming off a NCAA Tournament appearance a year ago. The Rams are projected to throw all lefty starting pitchers, starting with Jack Masloff. On the flip side, Derek Diamond is back on the bump after an eight-strikeout game in Ole Miss' season opener against Charleston Southern. It'll be another miserable day to pitch, but as head coach Mike Bianco told his players before, every game counts on the record. One of the few bullpen arms we didn't see last week for the Rebels is Brandon Johnson. Bianco "promised" us we'll see him this weekend. In Ole Miss' previous game, the Rebels took care of Arkansas State 15-5 in five innings due to weather. Kevin Graham had a staggering seven RBIs in that short game. We'll see who tries to one-up that performance this evening.
Out of six games the Ole Miss baseball team has played in 2022, four of them failed to reach the ninth inning. True freshman Tywone Malone made sure to end Sunday's game prematurely as his first career hit and home run gave the Rebels a 14-3 run rule victory over the VCU Rams. Ole Miss found itself trailing by three runs early due to defensive miscues, but that was quickly forgotten as the Rebel offense cranked out 14 hits.
