Tommy John is, perhaps, only second to Cy Young in historical names of pitchers used by everyone in the modern era. However, in the case of John, it’s not in a good way. After all, the “Tommy John surgery” was named after John when he tore his UCL in his elbow and he had an experimental surgery done in late 1974 while John was with the Los Angeles Dodgers to try to repair it.

