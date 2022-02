Lieke Martens has hinted that she is keen to extend her stay at Barcelona beyond the conclusion of her current contract, which is set to expire at the end of this season. The 29-year-old is regarded as one of the finest players in world football, and was a key part of the Barcelona side who stormed to the treble during the 2020/21 campaign, hitting five goals as the Catalan giants won the Champions League for the first time.

