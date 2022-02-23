ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Style Lessons We Learned From Savannah James

By Marsha Badger
 4 days ago

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty


Savannah James is much more than just Lebron James’ wife. The stylish matriarch of the James empire jumped on our radar years ago with her subtle fashion flexes. Over the last year, she’s stepped it up a notch by serving us some of the most classic, effortless, romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays, I’ve learned a thing or two about creating timeless yet bold outfits.

Savannah has a style team that knows how to highlight her natural beauty. From hair and makeup to clothing and accessories, the 35-year-old mother of three always looks flawlessly put together. If you’re in search for some fashion inspiration, it’s time to grab your style diary and take some notes. Here are five fashion lessons we learned from observing Savannah James.

1. Menswear is 100% sexy

There are levels to the menswear game, and Savannah James has it on lock. The mother of 3 gave us a casual and effortless slay in a plaid pants suit designed by Thebe Magugu. She partnered the look with a white By Far purse and white Louboutin pumps.

2. Copper hair is definitely a look

I kid you not, after seeing Savannah rock this copper hue, I ran to my hairstylist and asked if I could dye my hair that color. The sassy shade was done by celebrity hairstylist. King Carter, on a lace front wig by The Upgrade Boutique.

3. There’s no such thing as too much sparkle

Savannah’s style is classic, chic, and flawless. Dressed in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress with huge rhinestones, the 35-year-old had the fashion streets talking. With this look, she proves there’s no such thing as too much bling or sparkle.

4. Peggy Bundy is definitely a style icon

Peggy Bundy was known for spandex, mule sandals, boat neck tops, loud animal prints, big hair, and large waist belts. I’m here for Savannah’s modern-day version of Bundy. She kept the vibe going with animal print pants and super-high sandals. She traded in teased, over-the-top hair for a half-up, half-down style.

5. Go bright or go home

If you ever thought being too bright was a bad thing, Savannah James proves that it could and should be done. Savannah, her husband, and her daughter Zhuri stepped out to the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in a neon green strapless dress by Alex Perry and sandals by Amimna Muaddi.

The monochrome look sent the internet into a frenzy. Not only were people fawning over how gorgeous she looked, fashion lovers were in awe of the simple yet bold look.

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

