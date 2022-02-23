Easy way to free your garage of junk

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
I have a mattress sitting in my garage that looks like someone was murdered on it. It's actually not stained, but it looks really unfortunate- like it was ripped from the movie Seven. When the mattress was being manufactured, there was an issue with the fabric ink and a malfunction caused a huge flaw in the design pattern. It literally looks like a prop piece from the set of CSI. It has been sitting in our garage for years now and it needs to go.
(StatePoint) If your family is like most, you have “junk” in your basement, garage or attic, such as sports cards, memorabilia and toys. Before you toss them out during spring cleaning, consider that the prices of sports cards, games and other ephemera are skyrocketing. How can you determine...
Comments / 0