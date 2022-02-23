The Jim Rome Show: Dan Hurley Talks Intense Win Over Villanova

In an interview with Glenn Clark, Gary Williams was asked what his involvement is in Maryland basketball's coaching search. "My only desire is to say hire a great coach. I mean, if you want to get it right down to the bottom line, I don't know if everybody understands all the time, but like, I went to Maryland, I've played basketball there. Obviously, I coached there too. But I want what's great for Maryland basketball. In other words, we want to win another national championship. So how can we do that? You know, well, we have to hire a great, great coach," he said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO