PARK RIDGE -- The MDRT Family of Brands has added to its portfolio of honors available for exceptional members and their companies. "These awards establish a new standard of excellence for global financial services leaders," said Ian Green, MDRT immediate past president. "Successful leadership is so much more than just great numbers, which is why these rigorous awards also focus on MDRT's Whole Person concept and commitment to growth as evident by engagement within the MDRT Family of Brands."

PARK RIDGE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO