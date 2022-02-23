The MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC For Making Mechanical Keyboard Music

Enjoy even better gaming performance with the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It’s equipped with an aluminum frame and is powered by AXON technology to keep up with high-demanding tasks. In fact, this gaming gadget operates up to 8 times faster than standing keyboards. Since any slip up or delay in gaming can cost you, this keyboard remains powerful with 8,000 Hz hyper-rolling and 4,000 Hz key scanning. It even has 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting to accompany your gameplay and maintain speed. Furthermore, this CORSAIR wired gaming keyboard offers 100% mechanical keyswitches with linear travel for a silky-smooth keypress. This also allows you to adapt the layout to suit your gameplay. Finally, this device connects via a detachable USB Type-C cable, making it convenient to take on the go. Simply plug it in and flip the switch, and you’re ready to battle.

