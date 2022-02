WINCHESTER, VA – St. Mary’s set out to face off against the Shenandoah Hornets Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks went shot for shot with the hornets, each team ripping 23 shots on goal. However, the Seahawks couldn’t get past the Hornets and fell just short of victory. Shenandoah pulled away from St. Mary’s in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.

SHENANDOAH, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO