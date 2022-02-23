COMPASS: COntrastive Multimodal Pretraining for AutonomouS Systems

Hyperpolarized contrast agents (HyCAs) have enabled unprecedented magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of metabolism and pH in vivo. Producing HyCAsÂ with currently available methods, however, is typically time and cost intensive. Here, we show virtually-continuous production ofÂ HyCAsÂ usingÂ parahydrogen-induced polarization (PHIP), without stand-alone polarizer, but using a system integrated in an MRI instead. Polarization of â‰ˆ2% for [1-13C]succinate-d2 or â‰ˆ19% for hydroxyethyl-[1-13C]propionate-d3 was created every 15"‰s, for which fast, effective, and well-synchronized cycling of chemicals and reactions in conjunction with efficient spin-order transfer was key. We addressed these challenges using a dedicated, high-pressure, high-temperature reactor with integrated water-based heating and a setup operated via the MRI pulse program. As PHIP of several biologically relevantÂ HyCAs has recently been described, this Rapid-PHIP technique promises fast preclinical studies, repeated administration or continuous infusion within a single lifetime of the agent, as well as aÂ prolongedÂ window for observationÂ with signal averaging and dynamic monitoring of metabolic alterations.
