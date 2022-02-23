ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 202 pre-event facts: Islam Makhachev is the least-hit fighter in UFC history

By Mike Bohn
 1 day ago
The UFC closes its busy February schedule on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 202, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams entirely on ESPN+.

After an injury forced Beneil Dariush out of the headliner on less than two weeks’ notice, a 160-pound bout will now serve as the main event of the card. Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) will attempt to continue his winning streak when he takes on short-notice replacement Bobby Green (29-12-1 MMA, 10-7-1 UFC), who will look to add his name to the list of quickest non-tournament turnaround wins with his second bout in 14 days.

For more on the numbers around the card, check below for 30 pre-event facts about UFC Fight Night 202.

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev’s nine-fight UFC winning streak at lightweight is the second-longest active streak in the division behind Charles Oliveira (10).

Makhachev is one of 21 fighters in UFC history to earn submission victories with four different techniques (kimura, rear-naked choke, armbar, arm-triangle).

Makhachev lands 58.9 percent of his significant strike attempts in UFC lightweight competition, the second-highest rate in divisional history behind Justin Gaethje (60.1 percent).

Makhachev absorbs 0.79 significant strikes per minute in UFC competition, the best rate in company history.

Makhachev has completed 66.7 percent of all takedown attempts in UFC lightweight competition, tied with B.J. Penn for the best rate in divisional history.

Bobby Green

Green makes his second UFC appearance in a 14-day stretch. He defeated Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 on Feb. 12.

Green has landed 1,404 significant strikes in UFC lightweight competition are most in divisional history.

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov (15-7 MMA, 6-5 UFC) was unsuccessful in his middleweight debut at UFC Fight Night 193 in October.

Cirkunov is 2-5 in his past seven UFC appearances dating back to May 2017.

Cirkunov’s five submission victories in UFC light-heavyweight competition are tied for second-most in divisional history behind Glover Teixeira (seven).

Cirkunov is one of two fighters in UFC history to win by Peruvian necktie submission. He accomplished the feat at UFC on ESPN+ 16. C.B. Dollaway also won with the technique.

Wellington Turman (17-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has earned both of his UFC victories by decision.

Turman is the only fighter to be deducted 2 points in a three-round UFC fight and win a decision. He accomplished the feat at UFC on ESPN 30.

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Ji Yeon Kim

Ji Yeon Kim (9-4-2 MMA, 3-4 UFC) is 3-3 since she dropped to the UFC flyweight division in January 2018.

Priscila Cachoeira (10-4 MMA, 2-4 UFC) is 2-4 in her past six fights after starting her career 8-0.

Cachoeira’s 40-second knockout at UFC Fight Night 168 is the fastest stoppage in UFC women’s flyweight history.

Cachoeira’s two knockout victories in UFC women’s flyweight competition are tied for second-most in divisional history behind Valentina Shevchenko (four).

Cachoeira defends 65.4 percent of all opponent takedown attempts in UFC women’s flyweight competition, the second-best rate in divisional history behind Mayra Bueno Silva (71 percent).

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan’s (17-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) four-fight UFC winning streak at lightweight is tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the division behind Oliveira (10), Makhachev (nine), Beneil Dariush (seven) and Rafael Fiziev (five).

Tsarukyan absorbs 1.4 significant strikes per minute in UFC lightweight competition, the third-best rate in divisional history behind Makhachev (0.79) and Matt Serra (1.24)

Joel Alvarez (19-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) has earned all 19 of his career victories by stoppage.

Alvarez’s four-fight UFC stoppage streak is tied for second-longest among active fighters on the roster behind Tai Tuivasa (five).

Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Rong Zhu

Rong Zhu (18-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC) became the first fighter born in the 2000s to get an octagon victory with a win at UFC Fight Night 192.

Ignacio Bahamondes (12-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has earned all nine of his career stoppage victories by knockout.

Bahamondes is one of 10 fighters in UFC history to earn a knockout stemming from a spinning wheel kick. He accomplished the feat at UFC on ESPN 29.

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney (11-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned all 11 of his career victories by stoppage.

McKinney’s seven-second knockout at UFC 263 is tied for the fourth fastest in UFC history. Jorge Masvidal holds the record with a five-second finish.

McKinney’s seven-second knockout at UFC 263 is the fastest in UFC history by a debut fighter.

McKinney’s seven-second knockout at UFC 263 is the fastest in UFC lightweight history.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

