ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Roundtable: Our Writers Discuss Phil Mickelson Saga, Off-Record Interviews, What's Next

By Alex Miceli
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6ljR_0eN5b4oM00
USA Today

It’s been less than a week since the excerpt from Alan Shipnuck’s upcoming Phil Mickelson biography was first published, and Mickelson has been embroiled in controversy ever since. His comments about the upstart Saudi league – from admitting his own involvement, to acknowledging Saud atrocities and brushing them aside in order to gain leverage on the PGA Tour – have left Mickelson reeling. He has lost sponsors, and in a statement released Tuesday, said he would be taking time away from golf to re-evaluate. We convened a roundtable of our writers to assess how Phil got here, and what his next moves should be.

What has most surprised you about the Mickelson saga so far?

Bob Harig: The strong rhetoric. It’s one thing to criticize the Tour. It’s quite another to be so rancorous about it. “Obnoxious greed.” Going scorched earth on media rights. Phil might have some legitimate gripes but it sure seemed to be over the top. Especially when you consider the platform the Tour has provided him for 30 years.

Mike Purkey: That there’s a saga in the first place. This never should have happened. Mickelson has always considered himself the smartest guy in the room but his track record says he’s the dumbest smart guy in golf. He thought if he convinced enough players that the Tour was withholding hundreds of millions of dollars of what should be their money, they would revolt and threaten to leave the Tour. He thought he could play both ends and wound up the only one who got squeezed. He’s supposed to be smarter than that.

Alex Miceli: That he was arrogant enough to say these comments to a reporter. You figure he knows better, but he needed to feed his ego.

Jeff Ritter: Every Mickelson story over the past week has packed a surprise. The Tour's "obnoxious greed." The Saudi bombshell. Even his statement Tuesday was stunningly light on apologies or contrition. He just keeps digging himself into a deeper hole.

Gary Van Sickle: It's shocking that Phil's comments prompted the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. I didn't know he had that kind of juice.

Is money the only reason Mickelson decided to engage with the Saudis? Or is there something bigger?

Miceli: Like Greg Norman, Mickelson has always felt the PGA Tour was hiding information from the players. He feels the need to stick it to the Tour, so while money is important, the ability to say he took the Tour down is a big part of his motivation.

Van Sickle: It's money and all that goes with it -- endorsement deals, TV opportunities, branding. Phil is looking at not being as competitive on the PGA Tour (despite that miracle PGA Championships last year) and while he can win a bunch on the senior circuit, the money there is maybe one-third of the PGA Tour and the prestige and exposure is one-tenth. The Saudi golf league could've been, or still could be, worth tens of millions to Phil, maybe even $100 million over a year or two. No matter how rich you are, $100 mil will get your attention.

Purkey: He wants us to believe it was something bigger, that professional golf is fundamentally broken and he’s the only one to save it. It’s grandiose thinking at the very least, pathological at worst. Or was it just a ruse? The bottom line is the bottom line – he was trying to get as much money as possible for himself as quickly as possible.

Ritter: I think Phil enjoyed the opportunity to pressure the Tour into making some changes, but there are too many zeros in the rumored dollar figures to assume anything else was Phil's main motivator.

Harig: It’s the main reason but not the only reason. Phil has long believed that the star players are shunned at the expense of the rank and file. And he clearly has thought the Tour is not as transparent as it needs to be. But let’s be honest: the kind of money being discussed… it’s hard to look past it as a big reason.

Mickelson’s comments directly led to Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau publicly pledging fealty to the PGA Tour, and taking themselves out of the Saudi rumors. Rory McIlroy declared the SGL "dead in the water." The Saudi league has clearly had a bad week. Is there any way this rival golf league can continue?

Miceli: Absolutely. They have billions. If they are committed to spend it and are willing to wait it out they will not only continue, they will eventually win.

Van Sickle: Maybe. League czar Greg Norman has to cough up details -- dates, sites, purses -- and start playing. As soon as your Billy Horschel-types see Padraig Harrington and Adam Scott cashing $20 million in winner's checks, they might change their tunes. But the league's only chance is to quit yapping and start playing.

Harig: Patience is the key. LIV Golf and the Saudi backers have an endless supply of money if they see fit to continue. Some aspects of what they want to do are intriguing. Some guys will want to cash in. If it ever gets started, they can take their time luring more players.

Ritter: It was recently reported that LIV Golf injected $300 million into the Asian Tour. Has it been spent? I think we're still early in the Saudi/PGA Tour showdown.

Purkey: Not unless the Saudis are content with Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Jason Kokrak. All but Kokrak are beyond their prime and it’s difficult to see how the Saudis could spend millions of dollars on something no one will watch.

In his statement, Mickelson claimed he made his remarks to Shipnuck off the record. Do you buy that explanation? How do you handle on-the-record vs. off-the-record discussions in your own interviews, and have you ever had a misunderstanding that angered a source?

Harig: This is real world not Journalism 101. I have every reason to believe Alan handled this by the book. Phil never said it was off the record. He probably did not say so after the fact. That gives Alan every right to go with it.

But here’s where the real world enters. I read those words and can’t believe he would say that on the record. Especially the Saudi stuff. It just makes no sense. So my thought is Phil believes he was just riffing. And that’s all on him.

This sort of thing has happened numerous times. Do you let him off the hook? No. But you make it clear what he said was on the record. If he pushes back, you need to explain that you want to use parts or all or some version. If it waters it down? So be it. At least if you want to ever have a relationship with him or trust of others.

But here is the bottom line with Phil: he is well versed in media dealings. He should have made it clear the conversation was off the record if he didn’t want it used.

Van Sickle: I've never had a problem. Also never had anyone claim I misquoted them or taken comments out of context. If you're an athlete hanging out with a journalist, you should probably assume the "microphone" is always on. Just in case you say something too good not to use.

Purkey: In my experience, off the record must be explicit and agreed upon by both parties. Which is why I’ve never had a problem. Some journalists play fast and loose with off-the-record and so do sources. No one ever got into trouble for saying “this is off the record” loud enough for both parties to hear it.

Miceli: Yes, even Phil Mickelson can’t be this stupid. He’s known Shipnuck for years. It makes no sense for Mickelson to say these things on the record.

Ritter: Shipnuck and Mickelson know each other well -- they're both West Coasters who arrived on the pro golf scene at about the same time. I worked with Alan for about a decade, and I'm certain he made clear to Phil that he was writing a book. And then Phil unexpectedly called him, looking to talk about this one issue. Phil probably hung up feeling great that he got to air it out, only to be horrified a few months later once he saw how his words appeared on the page. If you're going off the record, it needs to be made clear at the start of a conversation, and if it was made clear, Shipnuck would certainly not use it. Phil's been around long enough to know the rules of the game, as well.

Also in his statement, Mickelson mentions "pressure and stress" of the past 10 years "slowly affecting me at a deeper level." And that he "desperately needs some time away." What do you think all that means?

Van Sickle: Translation: I said some dumb things but instead of admitting the magnitude of my blunder, I'm going to lay low and let it blow over until the Masters, where I will unfortunately not have time to take questions from the media.

Harig: That is difficult to figure out. Money issues? Family issues? It’s just speculating, really.

Ritter: I don't know what it means, but he's giving himself some time away from the course to sort it out.

Miceli: It’s what they call in contract law, puffery. It’s Mickelson being Mickelson.

Purkey: Obviously, something is happening in his life that we don’t know about, which has led him to take action this drastic. Does it necessitate him putting his hands on a lot of money very quickly? Those are certainly the whispers. Ironically, he’s going to lose a great deal of money as a result, when sponsors start falling like dominoes and all his off-the-course income dries up. Some are suggesting it was not his decision to take "time away" from the Tour, which does not announce suspensions.

Has Mickelson burned his bridges with the PGA Tour and his fellow players? Where does he go from here?

Harig: He can start by directing an apology to the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. He had not done that. He can perhaps explain his motives in measured times. Take ownership of what was right and wrong. And then get back to playing golf and moving on. And if he wants to join the new league, go ahead. Will that be enough? Only time will tell.

Purkey: If you’ll notice in his statement, he said not one word about apologizing or making amends with the Tour and the players. He is approaching pariah status, if he’s not already there. Which means no Ryder Cup captaincy and no television job. If the Saudi league is dead, so is Mickelson’s career.

Ritter: His fellow players should be thrilled -- the PGA Tour is reportedly overhauling its fall schedule be more player-friendly, adding prize money to its purses and boosting the PIP bonus, among other changes. Much of that stems from the threat of the rival Saudi league, so the players should thank Phil for his role in that. As for fans, everyone loves a comeback story, and Phil is unquestionably a fan favorite. If he returns at Augusta, I'd expect him to be cheered louder than ever.

Van Sickle: They aren't burnt bridges but they are bridges over troubled waters. Phil's anti-Tour comments may actually benefit his fellow players if the Tour responds, as some rumors say, with increased purses and some inventive fall events, possibly including team events such as what the Super League was planning. If every PGA Tour event bumps its first prize from a little over $1 mill to $2.5 mill, it won't be an accident. It'll be because of the Super League and, in his own way, Phil. Was Phil simply being greedy? When it's someone else, it's greedy. When it's you, it's a "business decision." Eye of the beholder.

Miceli: Yes. Time heals all, if you let it. The question is, will Mickelson let it?

More Phil Mickelson Coverage:

- Roundtable: Writers Discuss Off-Record Interviews, Phil's Next Move

- Timeline: Phil Mickelson and the Saudi Golf League, From Beginning to Today

- Mickelson Saga is Latest Example of Phil's Ego, Recklessness

- Mickelson Says Interview was Off Record, Apologizes for Word Choice

- Koepka Says Everyone on Tour is Happy -- Except Phil

- Monahan Says PGA Tour Focused on Legacy, Not Leverage

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
The Spun

Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
GOLF
Deseret News

What is going on with Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson is in the deep stuff this week, but the reasons have nothing to do with his actual play on the golf course. Here’s a rundown of what has been happening with the six-time PGA Tour major winner. Last week, biographer Alan Shipnuck, who has a book about...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods has a very simple solution to golf's distance problem

Tiger Woods believes there is a simple solution to golf's distance problem: adding spin to the golf ball. Woods was asked about bifurcating golf's rules over the weekend and he believes that nothing should be done to hamper amateurs' enjoyment. Though it's fair to say he believes that something should...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Greg Norman
NESN

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Loses Another Sponsor; Is Callaway Next?

Phil Mickelson’s awful, no-good, rotten week continued Wednesday as the golf superstar lost yet another sponsor. Beer company Heineken Light has ended its Amstel Light sponsorship with Mickelson after the golfer’s controversial remarks about a Saudi Arabian-backed golf league, according to Michael McCarthy at Front Office Sports. The...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods is royalty in the golfing world. As one of the most recognizable athletes of all time, the 46-year-old golfer doesn’t really have left anything to prove. To the delight of fans, it seems like his 13-year-old son wants to follow his path to excellence. In this piece, let’s meet the newest Woods prodigy, set to take on the world of golfing by storm. Ladies and gentlemen, Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods.
NFL
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Says Only 1 PGA Tour Player Isn’t Happy

Phil Mickelson’s past comments about the Saudi-backed golf league have generated plenty of headlines over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Brooks Koepka commented on this entire situation. Koepka, who spoke at the Honda Classic on Tuesday, made it clear that every player on the PGA Tour is happy....
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Saudi#The Pga Tour
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
The Spun

Greg Norman Getting Crushed For What He Said About PGA Tour

Greg Norman has gotten himself into some hot water with his recent comments about the PGA TOUR. Norman, who was recently appointed as commissioner of the new Saudi Super Golf League, called out his former professional home for “egregious acts of bullying” in its attempts to discourage PGA TOUR players from negotiating with the government of Saudi Arabia’s new league.
GOLF
The Big Lead

Greg Norman's Latest Comment About PGA Tour Is Embarrassingly Tone Deaf

Greg Norman has joined Phil Mickelson as golfers who have said incredibly embarrassing things about the PGA Tour while associating themselves with the Super Golf League. The two men have decided to connect themselves to Saudi Arabian government while taking shots at the PGA along the way. Norman's latest comment was embarrassingly tone deaf.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Phil Mickelson's Apology Makes Him Look Even Worse

Phil Mickelson was raked over the coals for comments he made about potentially joining the Saudi Arabian-backed Super Golf League. He apologized on Tuesday but the apology felt hollow and likely only made the situation worse. For context, here is the quote that got Mickelson in trouble:. They’re scary motherf--kers...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

KPMG severed ties with Phil Mickelson. Will others such as Callaway, Workday and Rolex soon follow?

The fallout surrounding Phil Mickelson’s allegiance to a Saudi-backed breakaway golf league continued Tuesday with news that one of his top endorsement deals has ended. KPMG announced Tuesday afternoon that it concluded its relationship with the six-time major champion, a deal that reached back to 2008. Although the release said the two sides had “mutually agreed” to end their partnership, it was clearly a reaction to eroding support for Mickelson in the face of disparaging comments about the PGA Tour and the proposed Saudi-backed super golf league made to Alan Shipnuck that surfaced this week.
GOLF
Golf.com

Greg Norman responds with feisty memo: ‘PGA Tour Cannot Ban Players’

Last week, while many of the best golfers in the world spoke out in favor of the PGA Tour and against a Saudi-backed breakaway tour, a response was brewing on the other side of the country. Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, was busy crafting a memo to send to various players and agents. Its title was direct: PGA Tour Cannot Ban Players Who Join LIV Golf.
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Commissioner Has Message For Phil Mickelson, Others

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan delivered a message Wednesday to Phil Mickelson and any other tour members considering joining the upstart Saudi Golf Super League. “I told the players we’re moving on and anyone on the fence needs to make a decision,” Monahan told the Associated Press, via FOX News. ”
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Brooks Koepka offers very blunt opinion on Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is presently attempting to manage a PR storm. And while Brooks Koepka didn’t outwardly slam past comments made by Lefty, he didn’t come to Mickelson’s defense, either. Mickelson has previously blasted the PGA Tour, saying that the “beyond obnoxious” greed is what’s caused him and...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods can return to play for The Open

One year after the Tiger Woods accident (February 23, 2021 in Los Angeles), world golf awaits the return of its most anticipated champion. The Californian in these hours has reiterated that he will return to play, "but he still does not know when" And while there are dreams of his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf.com

This game-changing golf ball gave Tiger Woods an incredible edge

Tiger Woods’ 2000 season will go down as one of the greatest in the history of the sport. Three consecutive major wins. Nine worldwide victories. An astounding 17 top 10 finishes in 20 starts. A scoring average that was nearly three shots better than the Tour average. And the list goes on and on.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
287
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy