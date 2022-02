The Thornton-Hasegawa House is a three-level residence in Wellington, New Zealand that has been future-proofed for off-grid use to find harmony with the surrounding landscape. Bonnifait+Giesen Architects build homes that are designed to reconnect its residents with a “physical reality, a territory, its history, and a cultural context,” as the firm’s co-founders Cecile Bonnifait and William Giesen put it. As a result, their diverse portfolio of residential homes and commercial buildings exhibits a unique bond with the land that was there long before the buildings were given a foundation and walls. In Wellington, New Zealand, Bonnifait+Giesen Architects were asked to design a small home on a steep slope in Brooklyn, an old Wellington subdivision.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO