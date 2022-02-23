ODNR to restore mine lands in Athens area through bipartisan infrastructure bill

ATHENS — Through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last fall, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was recently awarded over $46 million to reclaim and restore abandoned mine land throughout the state, including in Athens County.

“These projects benefit everyone by removing dangerous features that create public health and safety issues and improve environmental conditions, on both private and public lands, left by historic coal mining,” ODNR Media and Outreach Specialist Stephanie O’Grady said in an email.

O’Grady said the funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, expands the resources available for the department’s abandoned mine land program. The funding will be used to address dangerous abandoned mine land sites, improve water quality issues resulting from acid mine drainage and address emergencies caused by abandoned mines.

This includes sites throughout Ohio, several of which reside in the Athens area.

“Athens County has a significant amount of historic coal mining and thus a large inventory of [abandoned mine land] features that will be addressed with this funding,” O’Grady said.

O’Grady added that specific projects will be developed once the department has the funding in hand.

According to an ODNR map of mine lands in the state , Athens County is home to many abandoned mine land sites especially in the northwest portion of the county, with extensive abandoned mines in York, Trimble and Dover townships.

Athens County is no stranger to the problems posed by abandoned mines, with the worst acid mine drainage site in Ohio located in Truetown , near Millfield. That site alone, now owned by Rural Action, produces 988 gallons of acid mine drainage each minute. The sulfuric acid and dissolved heavy metals in acid mine drainage pollute nearby waterways and disrupt their ecosystems.

Rural Action has restored 74 miles of previously-dead streams over the past 30 years, and CEO Debbie Phillips called the $46 million of additional funding for ODNR’s abandoned mine land program “a game changer.”

“Putting people to work fixing hazardous sites from past mining, and cleaning up impacted streams is an investment in our communities that will make a difference for the long haul,” Phillips said in a statement.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) helped write and pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to a press release from his office. In a statement, Brown said he was glad to see resources from the bill support mine land restoration in Ohio.

“Ohio coal communities helped build and power this country and they deserve our respect and attention,” Brown said. “This investment is a promise, a down payment to create new jobs and give local communities resources they need to restore the land and keep their communities safe.”

O’Grady said that to address the department’s total, current inventory of abandoned mine land issues in the state would cost roughly $512 million. The department’s inventory of abandoned mine lands changes as new problem sites are identified, O’Grady said.