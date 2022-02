Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion is hours away — or it may even be out by the time you’re reading this — but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy to log into. Over one million Destiny players pre-ordered the new expansion, which will inevitably cause some difficulties for players trying to get into the game for the first few hours — or even days. Senior Destiny community manager, Dylan “dmg04” Gafner, tweeted earlier this month that players should expect a wait when trying to get into the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO