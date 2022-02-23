ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

LEMME TELL YOU | Teen earns $1,800; U.S. women's soccer; Companies secret operation

By Kendal Higdon
foxbaltimore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMom challenges her son to stay off of social...

foxbaltimore.com

The Spun

Alex Morgan Reacts To U.S. Soccer Lawsuit Settlement

U.S. women’s soccer scored a major victory on Tuesday, reaching a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a six-year legal battle over unequal pay. Alex Morgan is one of the many celebrating the historic day. “It’s a historic day for us! It’s been years and years...
Middletown Press

U.S. Women's Soccer Settles Equal-Pay Lawsuit: A Timeline

The six-year battle over equal pay between the U.S. women's soccer team and the U.S. Soccer Federation came to a close on Tuesday morning with a settlement that includes a $24 million payout and a promise from the national governing body to equalize pay between the women's and men's national teams.
CultureMap Fort Worth

Top U.S. gymnasts' path to Paris Olympics flips through Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

One of the most important gymnastics meets in the country is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend — a competition of elite athletes hungry to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The USA Gymnastics 2022 Winter Cup will run February 25-27 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco and will feature both men’s and women’s events for juniors and seniors.
Mic

The U.S. women's soccer team will finally get paid the same as the men's

After a six year legal battle, the U.S. women’s national soccer team has finally prevailed. This week, U.S. Soccer, the federation that serves as the national governing body of the sport, reached an agreement with the team on a $24 million settlement and a promise to equalize pay between the men’s and women’s national teams in all future competitions.
Fortune

The legacy of U.S. women’s soccer is bigger than a $24 million payout

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Iowa's governor will deliver the GOP State of the Union response, traditional retailers embrace sexual wellness, and the U.S. Women's National Team achieves a long-sought goal. Have a wonderful Wednesday.
WHYY

The U.S. national women’s soccer team wins $24 million in equal pay settlement

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team has reached a proposed settlement in its class action equal pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation. “We are pleased to announce that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer,” both parties said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Sportico

Sponsors Caught in Crossfire of Divisive U.S. Soccer Election

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Soccer Federation’s upcoming presidential election has put sponsors in an uncomfortable position, as former president Carlos Cordeiro, who resigned two years ago amid an uproar over sexism in the organization, tries to wrest back the job from Cindy Parlow Cone. Sponsors generally stay out of federation politics, but Cordeiro’s candidacy has resurrected concerns that came to a head with his resignation in 2020, after the USSF received substantial sponsor blowback for a legal argument in the pay equity lawsuit brought by the U.S. Women’s National Team. Deloitte, which was one of five major...
Daily Mail

Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo slams 'infuriating' $24million equal-pay deal between US Soccer and women's national team players, saying stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe 'both know this is not a win'

Former United States women's goalkeeper Hope Solo said on Wednesday the national team's $24-million equal pay settlement with US Soccer was not the huge win being described by captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, bur rather 'heartbreaking and infuriating.'. Solo's comments came a day after the team and governing body...
ESPN

USWNT-U.S. Soccer pay dispute settlement: What the decision means, what happens next

For years, the U.S. women's national team has been fighting the U.S. Soccer Federation alleging unequal pay. The dispute was as much a legal saga as it was cultural touchpoint, capturing the zeitgeist and dominating headlines. It was perhaps no clearer than after the USWNT won the Women's World Cup in France in 2019 and the crowd's chants in Lyon morphed from "U-S-A!" to "equal pay!"
The Associated Press

Major League Soccer embarks on 27th season as Qatar looms

With the World Cup looming at the end of the year, Major League Soccer had to make some adjustments as it embarks on its 27th season. The league’s 28 teams kick off this weekend, the earliest start ever with a quicker finish scheduled as MLS will make way for the World Cup in late November. And because of COVID-19, the 2021 MLS season didn’t start until April, about six weeks later that usual, which led to a later championship and a scant 11-week offseason.
Shape Magazine

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Just Scored a Major 'W' In Their Fight for Equal Pay

At long last, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) have reached an agreement to end their ongoing dispute over equal pay, ensuring that the women's and men's national teams will receive the same amount of money going forward. The agreement formally ends the six-year battle between the women's team and the sport's governing body, who argued that male soccer players require "a higher level of skill based on speed and strength" and "more responsibility" than that of female players back in 2020.
The Spun

Hope Solo Reacts To U.S. Women’s Soccer Settlement

On Tuesday, it was announced that the USWNT reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation. It was viewed as a “huge win” by several players, but Hope Solo doesn’t agree with that idea. Solo went on Instagram to share her thoughts on the settlement....
