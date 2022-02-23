LEMME TELL YOU | Teen earns $1,800; U.S. women's soccer; Companies secret operation

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Soccer Federation’s upcoming presidential election has put sponsors in an uncomfortable position, as former president Carlos Cordeiro, who resigned two years ago amid an uproar over sexism in the organization, tries to wrest back the job from Cindy Parlow Cone. Sponsors generally stay out of federation politics, but Cordeiro’s candidacy has resurrected concerns that came to a head with his resignation in 2020, after the USSF received substantial sponsor blowback for a legal argument in the pay equity lawsuit brought by the U.S. Women’s National Team. Deloitte, which was one of five major...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO