Were You A Part Of History Here In Bismarck On 2/17/2007?

Just last Monday it was President Day, did you happen to see any extra snowmen shaped in the liking of any of our past leaders?. I personally did not, but judging by the record performance that 21st of February we just had wouldn't surprise me one bit. It seems that we ( Bismarck ) just experienced a record day as far as snowfall is concerned. I could tell we had quite a bit, but you obviously never know for sure who got more snow in their neck of the woods or not. So when this bit of information came about, it sure made sense why the conditions were dangerous at most parts, and it also made me think of just how quick our city workers are of handling the situation.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO