Bismarck, ND

Were You A Part Of History Here In Bismarck On 2/17/2007?

By Bromo
 1 day ago
Gee, I wonder what the weather was like way back on February 17th, 2007 here in Bismarck/Mandan?. If you were living here in Bismarck/Mandan back on February 17th, 2007 you probably don't remember anything unusual about the weather on that particular Saturday. The most important factor for that day 15 years...

Related
Meet The Youngest Police Chief In ND – As Humble As You Can Get

I am going to try and refrain from the opportunity to tease this young man about his age, for you see I have a pair of shoes at home that is probably older than him. His name is Bryton Allard, he is from Williston, North Dakota, and at the age of just 21 years old, he became Powers Lake Police Chief. That is awesome.
BISMARCK, ND
Last Monday Did You See Any Extra Snowmen In Bismarck?

Just last Monday it was President Day, did you happen to see any extra snowmen shaped in the liking of any of our past leaders?. I personally did not, but judging by the record performance that 21st of February we just had wouldn't surprise me one bit. It seems that we ( Bismarck ) just experienced a record day as far as snowfall is concerned. I could tell we had quite a bit, but you obviously never know for sure who got more snow in their neck of the woods or not. So when this bit of information came about, it sure made sense why the conditions were dangerous at most parts, and it also made me think of just how quick our city workers are of handling the situation.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck: Get Ready To Spring Forward In Less Than A Month

I'm writing this today for all the people who have cabin fever like myself. The last two days of weather certainly isn't helping the cause. After a mid 50 degrees day on Saturday, the snow was all but gone in Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln. Now, we have several inches of snow to melt again and it doesn't appear like that will happen this week. Yep, winter has set in again, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck In For A Winter Wallop? Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Bismarck Mandan area. This watch is in effect from 6 pm Sunday, February 20th through late Monday, February 21st. This watch area includes the cities of Bismarck, Strasburg, and Linton. All of southern North Dakota is in the watch area.
BISMARCK, ND
Blowing Snow Into The Street In Bismarck Could Be Costly To You

Old man Winter might be hangin' on this winter season. Something tells me this won't be the last snowstorm we'll go through this season. However, hopefully, there won't be many more. As we dig out from the four inches of snow we received in the Bismarck Mandan area the last couple of days, you should keep this in mind from the city of Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
North Dakota Electronic Posting Of Land Is Now Open

The North Dakota Game and Fish has opened up the electronic posting of land now on their website. The enrollment period to do so is open through Friday, July 1st, 2022. If landowners want their land to be electronically posted for the upcoming fall hunting seasons, they must do so before July 1st.
HOBBIES
Bounce House Business For Sale In Bismarck, ND

Or maybe not, I don't know you that well. But I do know that Jumped Up indoor fun park is now for sale. The business is currently located at 2390 East Bismarck Expressway. The sale posting on Zillow has it listed at $158,000. A reminder that the sale is for...
BISMARCK, ND
The 10 Most Misspelled Cities In North Dakotah

Let's face it, we don't get a lot of respect in North Dakota. Yes, I know how to spell it correctly. It's funny how many people I see on social media who have no clue whatsoever how to even spell the name of our state, let alone our cities. Some...
POLITICS
North Dakota vs South Dakota: What’s The Difference?

I ran across a video recently on YouTube comparing the differences between North Dakota & South Dakota. To me, as a lifelong North Dakota resident it doesn't seem like there is much of a rivalry between the two states. If anything, it would seem like we (North Dakota) have more of a rivalry with Minnesota than South Dakota. Maybe that's because Minnesota barely acknowledges us in North Dakota. I have a lot of relatives in the Twin Cities and it seems like we are an afterthought at best.
AGRICULTURE
The Top True Crime Story North Dakotans Search For Online

It was the murder of the century but only North Dakota still seems interested. It could be argued that the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife in 1914 which was a major factor in launching Europe into World War I was the murder of the Century. But it's Lee Harvey Oswald, the Book Depository, the grassy knoll, and the killing of police officer J.D. Tippit and President John F. Kennedy in 1963 that still seems to find its way into North Dakota search engines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Common Law Marriage In North Dakota? Is it A Thing?

I've got a friend who's been living with his so-called fiance' now for about 8 years. I say "so-called" because I know he has no intention of marrying her. He's only stringing her along. He's hoping something better comes along but is too scared to go it alone, so he stays with her. I know this sounds harsh, but I've seen this behavior for years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
“May The Snow Be With You” Darth Blader To Reign In Bismarck

I loved this idea and the name they chose is absolutely perfect. Let me ask you this if you had a chance to own a plow, and I mean a HUGE plow that could roam the streets of Bismarck with ease, first of all, would you give it a name? I certainly would, and this is where creativity starts. For me, I wouldn't name it "Cream Puff" ( no offense Cream Puff fans ). The North Dakota Department of Transportation recently went on a campaign to see who could come up with the most suitable name, or should I say names.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck Roads More Dangerous This Winter By Far

I have read about more local accidents this past winter that I can recall in the last past 8 years. I have now lived in North Dakota for eight years, so I can longer refer to myself as a "rookie" out here, I am aware of just how quickly the weather can change, and with the temperatures climbing, basic common sense will tell you that the snow and ice will melt. This is where it can get dangerous, for I have experienced many times how treacherous and slippy the conditions of the roads can turn. This of course can lead to unforeseen accidents, which then eventually those people affected will spew out their frustrations on social media about how certain people are not doing their jobs good enough. The City of Bismarck workers who are responsible for our city roads.
BISMARCK, ND
Colossal Convoy BLOCKS North Dakota’s Pembina Border Crossing

Seriously? Canada, I thought we were pals. What about our mutual love of plaid shirts and Bryan Adams? What about Mackintosh's toffee and an ice-cold Molson? These Canadian convoy folks must be from British Columbia or Ottawa or else they'd know that more than anyone North Dakotan's dislike mandates, politicians, mainstream media, restrictions, and over-reaching governments. Do you know what else North Dakotans don't like?
POLITICS
What Kind of Drink is a “North Dakota Special”?

Have you ever heard of a cocktail called the "North Dakota Special"?. In all nine of my legal alcohol consumption years, I never had a clue that North Dakota has its own special cocktail. I was today years old when I found out. How have I lived here nearly my entire life and never knew? Have you ever heard of a little cocktail called a "North Dakota Special"?
FOOD & DRINKS
Is it Legal in North Dakota for Just Anybody to Own Honeybees?

Today, I was scrolling the old Facebook newsfeed when I ran across a honeybee advertisement telling me to order honeybees. A girl watches Bee Movie one time and now my social media algorithms are telling me I need to invest in a bee colony. Anyway, I was today years old when I learned that anybody can buy honeybees!
ANIMALS
NWS Early Spring Weather Outlook For Bismarck & North Dakota

I think we have had more rain in January and February in Bismarck than we did all last July. It's made for a mess on the roads, but it has certainly helped ease the drought. Even though we're not on pace for an average snowfall season in Bismarck, which is 46 inches, we have had enough mixed precipitation to get us out of last summer's extreme drought. In fact, just about all of Burleigh County is no longer considered to be in a drought. Only the northern half of the county is considered to be in a moderate drought. That's a big improvement. Southwest and northwest North Dakota however are still considered to be in severe and extreme drought.
BISMARCK, ND
Before You Know It 5 Great Things Happening Soon In Bismarck

I'm trying really hard not to jump the gun here ( whatever the heck that means) Today is the seventh of February, the high is supposed to be around 46 degrees. Now I have lived out here in North Dakota ( eight years now ) not to fall into a trap believing that our cold weather is behind us, BUT I can let you know that 5 GREAT things WILL be happening soon in Bismarck/Mandan. This is something you can plan on, and even practice at for the most part. I'll explain more on that in just a bit.
BISMARCK, ND
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Community Policy