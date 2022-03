Keely Hodgkinson will double up in the 800m and 4x400m relay at this month’s World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia.The 19-year-old, who smashed Kelly Holmes’ national record to take 800m silver at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, forms a 33-strong squad announced by British Athletics.Hodgkinson joins 2018 world indoor 60m hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi, who secured his place with victory at last weekend’s UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham, and British long jump champion Lorraine Ugen in the squad.🚨 British team is out for the #WorldIndoorChamps in Belgrade 🇬🇧✅ @keelyhodgkinson✅ @andrew_pozzi✅ @ElliotLeviGiles✅ @loralskiWho's going to tear it up on the global stage?Full...

SPORTS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO