Over winter break, my family went on a ski trip that absolutely sucked. On our first day on the slopes, my dad blew out his back and my sister hurt her foot. Our hotel was severely understaffed and underprepared, to the point where nobody in the lobby was even aware when there was a fire alarm going off on the top two floors. To top it all off, there were people everywhere coughing indoors at the height of omicron. After two days, we accepted defeat and drove back home.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO