When Major League Soccer made Austin its newest destination last year, the city didn’t just get a soccer team. It got a long-overdue opportunity. The town known nationwide for live music, college football, general weirdness, and being just a bit too close to Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio to have its own major pro sports teams finally got to decide what sports fandom in Austin could look like. That’s no small decision, and arriving at one is no small task. It takes some cities decades to find their identities as sports towns, and some, if passion and creativity are in short supply, never quite do.

