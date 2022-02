Giovanni Labbate likes to say that he's been in the pizza business all his life -- literally. "I was born in 1976. The first day out of the hospital, I was in a pizzeria," the Wauconda resident said. "My father was in the pizza business for 35 to 40 years, and I pretty much was mentored by him and grew up in the pizza business my whole life."

PALATINE, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO