Premier League

Wijnaldum denies he wanted PSG exit amid Arsenal, Newcastle links

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGini Wijnaldum insists he was never unhappy at PSG. The former Liverpool midfielder was linked with a return to England in January as Arsenal and Newcastle enquired about a transfer. But Wijnaldum claims he never expressed a desire to leave the Ligue 1 giants. "The...

