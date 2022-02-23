ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even Mild COVID Can Trigger Heart Disease One Year After Infection

By Claire Bugos
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

People who recover from COVID-19 face a substantial of cardiovascular disease outcomes, such as stroke and cardiac arrest, one month to a year after infection, compared to those without COVID-19. According to a new study, even mild infections can lead to severe heart problems. The risk of developing cardiovascular...

mminnaples
1d ago

lmao what's this the 3td article trying to create a distraction because thousands of people are dying from the poison vax. Good try though.

Julie Vanbelkum
18h ago

so if you don't have the jab you get heart disease? or it's the jab That gives you heart problems not sure covid no jab or covid and jab

Gene Riley Sr.
1d ago

Did they do a study on what the shot does to your body after one year,bet not

