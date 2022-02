We've been waiting for this. Who doesn't want or need a free tree? It's almost time for the annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana, Texas has once again partnered up with the Texas A&M Forestry Service to hand out free trees. These trees are either native or adaptable to our climate in North East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.

