February 24, 2022 — (KUTV) - Real Salt Lake opens the season Sunday at Houston and the pre-season predictions haven't been kind to RSL. What do RSL players think of those predictions? See for yourself in this week's edition of Talkin' Real. Plus Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni on the unpredictable nature of the pre-season roster and yes, the club is a little thin at outside back. Houston's new ownership helped shake up the Dynamo roster, including poaching the goalkeeper from the Western Conference champs in Portland. Watch the show here and watch the game Sunday on KMYU. Pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 and first kick is at 5pm.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO