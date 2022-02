In an ideal world, petite women would be able to find clothing that fits them perfectly right out of the box, with no hemming, tucking or tweaking necessary. Alas, that is not the case, but luckily there is an army of TikTok fashionistas ready and willing to share all sorts of short gal style hacks to make clothing look fabulous without visiting a tailor or heading to the sewing machine. Here are five videos with crucial style advice for anyone under 5’3” to bookmark ASAP.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO