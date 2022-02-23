Related
Uncle Steve on The Big Ten's Actions Against Juwan Howard
Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star
With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
Wiscnews.com
Brad Davison in shooting slump as his final Badgers game in his home state awaits
Brad Davison is savoring the chance to play one more college basketball game in his home state. The University of Wisconsin guard will play in Minnesota for the third and final time Wednesday night when the No. 13 Badgers (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten Conference) face the Golden Gophers (13-12, 4-12) at Williams Arena.
5 things to know about Mickey Turner, Wisconsin football's recruiting leader
Mickey Turner has had the same goal for nearly all of his professional life — help the University of Wisconsin win football games. That goal doesn’t change now that Turner is the Badgers’ head of recruiting, a role he assumed Tuesday after seven years as the team’s tight ends coach. The way he’ll help the team win will be different, though. Instead of trying to develop depth and high-level players at the tight end spot, he’ll look to do so across the roster for coach...
Odell Beckham Jr. makes two big announcements with Instagram post
Odell Beckham Jr. has experienced a whirlwind of emotions since the Super Bowl, and the star wide receiver is even more thankful for something that happened days after the Los Angeles Rams’ big win. Beckham revealed on Instagram late Tuesday night that he and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood,...
fadeawayworld.net
Jalen Rose: "If LeBron James Really Wanna Go Win A Championship, He Needs To Go To Cleveland And Play For The Minimum."
Speaking on ESPN's 'Get Up,' former NBA swingman Jalen Rose made a shocking statement about LeBron James. Rose, who has gone face-to-face with LeBron in the past, suggested that the 18x All-Star should leave the Lakers and re-join his former team in Cleveland for the veteran minimum. “If LeBron really...
NBA・
Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Aug 10, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace watches warm ups on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Popculture
Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ future
The Green Bay Packers are at a major crossroads when it comes to the direction the franchise will head in. With its two best offensive weapons both potentially set to walk this offseason, the Packers face the decision of entering a rebuild or having to maneuver the salary cap in order to extend Davante Adams, while keeping Aaron Rodgers in town. GM Brian Gutekunst answered questions Wednesday regarding Adams’ future with the Packers, and he left all options open. Via Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said Adams could “possibly” walk in free agency.
Eric Bieniemy Makes Chiefs Decision: NFL World Reacts
After yet another season without landing an NFL head coaching job, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City for the 2022 season. Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs reportedly expired after the conclusion of this year’s 2021 campaign, but a new deal will keep him within the organization for at least another season.
Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen
Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA・
Looking back at Vince Vitrano's sports experiences with Lance Allan
It's Vince's last week at TMJ4 News and we are looking back at some of our favorite Vince moments.
Packers Make Salary Cap Move: NFL World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision for the 2022 season just yet. Nonetheless, the Green Bay Packers aren’t going to let that stop them from making some moves to help out their salary cap situation. On Thursday, the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85...
madison
Reedsburg retains top spot in AP Division 2 girls basketball rankings
Reedsburg retained the top spot in the Associated Press Division 2 girls basketball rankings released Tuesday. The Beavers won the Badger West title over Madison to cap a 24-0 regular season. They begin postseason play on Friday against either Portage or Mount Horeb. WIAA releases girls basketball brackets. Sun Prairie...
Missouri track and field embarks on SEC Indoor Championships
Missouri track and field is slated for its second-to-last indoor meet Friday and Saturday, as the Tigers travel to College Station, Texas, for the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships. Three Tigers — juniors Roberto Vilches, Arianna Fisher and Georgi Nachev — are in line to qualify for the NCAA Championships this weekend. Vilches is still the NCAA men’s high jump leader, holding the mark with a leap of seven feet, five...
Arizona Wildcats OT Luke Eckardt enters transfer portal
Arizona Wildcats freshman offensive tackle Luke Eckardt is no longer with the team after entering the transfer portal on Thursday. The 6-foot-7-inch, 265-pound Eckardt committed to the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class under former head coach Kevin Sumlin and signed with the UA before Jedd Fisch was hired. The Richmond, Illinois native didn't play any snaps for Arizona in 2021. Arizona begins spring practice on Wednesday. I walked nine holes with @CoachJeddFisch and his group at the @CologuardGolf pro-am Wednesday. Then we talked football: pic.twitter.com/LalWiPYCMO— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) February 23, 2022
MU softball faces tests in Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic
Coming into the season, Missouri softball knew its schedule would be challenging. Beginning Friday, the Tigers (8-3) face one of their most daunting weekends of the year. No. 16 Missouri will play five games — three of which come against teams ranked in the top 10 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll — in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California. Play starts Friday against No....
La Crosse Tribune
Wisconsin men's basketball team down to 4 scholarship guards for Minnesota game
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be without two of its scholarship guards against Minnesota on Wednesday. Freshman Lorne Bowman II is not available for the game due to a non-COVID related illness and junior Jahcobi Neath must serve his one-game suspension for his participation in the altercation following UW’s win over Michigan on Sunday.
