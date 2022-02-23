ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By David Stluka, UW Athletics
Mickey Turner will lead the Badgers' recruiting staff after seven years as the tight ends coach. Turner has been working under UW head coach Paul Chryst for 10 years.

Paul Chryst
5 things to know about Mickey Turner, Wisconsin football's recruiting leader

Mickey Turner has had the same goal for nearly all of his professional life — help the University of Wisconsin win football games. That goal doesn’t change now that Turner is the Badgers’ head of recruiting, a role he assumed Tuesday after seven years as the team’s tight ends coach. The way he’ll help the team win will be different, though. Instead of trying to develop depth and high-level players at the tight end spot, he’ll look to do so across the roster for coach...
#Recruiting#Badgers#Uw
