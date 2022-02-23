ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Turner vs. Michigan

By JOHN MANIACI, State Journal Archives
Mickey Turner (36) recovers a fumble against Michigan in 2008. Turner, a former tight end and captain for the Badgers, will lead the team's recruiting efforts after seven years as tight ends coach.

Kenosha News.com

5 things to know about Mickey Turner, Wisconsin football's recruiting leader

Mickey Turner has had the same goal for nearly all of his professional life — help the University of Wisconsin win football games. That goal doesn't change now that Turner is the Badgers' head of recruiting, a role he assumed Tuesday after seven years as the team's tight ends coach. The way he'll help the team win will be different, though. Instead of trying to develop depth and high-level players at the tight end spot, he'll look to do so across the roster for coach Paul Chryst.
COLLEGE SPORTS
