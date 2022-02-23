Mickey Turner vs. Michigan

Related
Uncle Steve on The Big Ten's Actions Against Juwan Howard
Uncle Steve on The Big Ten's Actions Against Juwan Howard
Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star
With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
Shea Patterson Is Back To Quarterback Another Michigan Team
The former University of Michigan great will be leading a new Michigan team this spring, even though they won't be playing here. Yet. Who was the number one overall pick in the USFL Draft?. Shea Patterson, who ran the Michigan offense from 2018 to 2019, was the number one draft...
fadeawayworld.net
Jalen Rose: "If LeBron James Really Wanna Go Win A Championship, He Needs To Go To Cleveland And Play For The Minimum."
Speaking on ESPN's 'Get Up,' former NBA swingman Jalen Rose made a shocking statement about LeBron James. Rose, who has gone face-to-face with LeBron in the past, suggested that the 18x All-Star should leave the Lakers and re-join his former team in Cleveland for the veteran minimum. “If LeBron really...
NBA・
Popculture
Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
Report: Teams willing to trade for Deshaun Watson with 1 condition
Deshaun Watson has been in a holding pattern since he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women last year. The Houston Texans star still wants a trade, but teams have been hesitant due to the lack of clarity with his legal situation. That should change when prosecutors complete their investigation.
Eric Bieniemy Makes Chiefs Decision: NFL World Reacts
After yet another season without landing an NFL head coaching job, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City for the 2022 season. Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs reportedly expired after the conclusion of this year’s 2021 campaign, but a new deal will keep him within the organization for at least another season.
Michigan, without suspended Howard, beats Rutgers 71-62
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Caleb Houstan scored 13 of his career-high 21 points in the second half when Michigan pulled away to beat Rutgers 71-62 Wednesday night without head coach Juwan Howard, who was serving the first of a five-game suspension. Former longtime Saint Joseph’s coach and current...
Packers Make Salary Cap Move: NFL World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision for the 2022 season just yet. Nonetheless, the Green Bay Packers aren’t going to let that stop them from making some moves to help out their salary cap situation. On Thursday, the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85...
bizjournals
Jordan Turner
Jordan Turner has added a new role at Marquis Companies. He is now the campus director of Marquis Hope Village. He operates the skilled nursing facility and oversees the operations of the Assisted Living and Memory Care facilities. Turner will graduate from the Oregon Executive MBA in 2023. The Oregon Executive MBA celebrates the achievement of this accomplished student.
No. 22 Ohio State ekes out 86-83 win over No. 15 Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Malaki Branham scored 31 points to lift No. 22 Ohio State to an 86-83 win over No. 15 Illinois on Thursday night. The result dealt a serious blow to Illinois’ Big Ten title hopes, dropping them a full game behind leaders Purdue and Wisconsin two weeks left in the regular season.
“Shoelace” Is Back At Michigan
One of the most exciting players in University of Michigan football history has returned to help with recruiting. Denard "Shoelace" Robinson used to electrify crowds as a UM quarterback at the Big House with his ability to both run and throw the football, and now he's back. Robinson earned his...
247Sports
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan vs. Rutgers
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball is in search of some normalcy. Why? Well the Michigan basketball program made national headlines this week, of course, with the five game suspension of coach Juwan Howard, who had a post game scuffle, argument and eventual had swipe at an Wisconsin assistant after a verbal altercation with Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard, who grabbed Howard's arm as he tried to walk by him in the post game handshake line.
Kenosha News.com
5 things to know about Mickey Turner, Wisconsin football's recruiting leader
Mickey Turner has had the same goal for nearly all of his professional life — help the University of Wisconsin win football games. That goal doesn’t change now that Turner is the Badgers’ head of recruiting, a role he assumed Tuesday after seven years as the team’s tight ends coach. The way he’ll help the team win will be different, though. Instead of trying to develop depth and high-level players at the tight end spot, he’ll look to do so across the roster for coach Paul Chryst.
Nation's No. 1 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor sets three visits
Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is considered the nation’s top offensive tackle in the 2023 class. He has offers from across the country, and in the last month, narrowed down his list to seven schools. Among the contenders are Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame,...
No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Illinois, Underwood ejected for first time in his career
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For as good as No. 15 Illinois was opening the game on a 14-5 run, No. 22 Ohio State matched it and then some to start the second half. The Buckeyes (17-7, 11-5 B1G) opened the final 20 minutes on a 16-2 run, turning a one point deficit at the break into […]
Thursday Chat: Michigan football, basketball & more at TheWolverine.com
TheWolverine.com noon chat with our staff, answering Michigan football, basketball questions and much more. How many receivers will play significant roles in 2022? With the emergence of a young freshman and several veterans in the mix, including Cornelius Johnson, Ronnie Bell, Roman Wilson, etc. how do the reps play out?
Hawkeyes dominate Michigan State
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 28 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Michigan State 86-60. Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin brother, and Jordan Bohannon each had 11 as the Hawkeyes continued their February run. Iowa lost three of its last four games to end January, but is 5-1 since. Keegan Murray, who entered […]
