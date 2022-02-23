Mickey Turner vs. Michigan

Mickey Turner has had the same goal for nearly all of his professional life — help the University of Wisconsin win football games. That goal doesn’t change now that Turner is the Badgers’ head of recruiting, a role he assumed Tuesday after seven years as the team’s tight ends coach. The way he’ll help the team win will be different, though. Instead of trying to develop depth and high-level players at the tight end spot, he’ll look to do so across the roster for coach Paul Chryst.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO