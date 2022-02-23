Mickey Turner

Related
Uncle Steve on The Big Ten's Actions Against Juwan Howard
Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star
With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
Wiscnews.com
Brad Davison in shooting slump as his final Badgers game in his home state awaits
Brad Davison is savoring the chance to play one more college basketball game in his home state. The University of Wisconsin guard will play in Minnesota for the third and final time Wednesday night when the No. 13 Badgers (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten Conference) face the Golden Gophers (13-12, 4-12) at Williams Arena.
Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
Odell Beckham Jr. makes two big announcements with Instagram post
Odell Beckham Jr. has experienced a whirlwind of emotions since the Super Bowl, and the star wide receiver is even more thankful for something that happened days after the Los Angeles Rams’ big win. Beckham revealed on Instagram late Tuesday night that he and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood,...
fadeawayworld.net
Jalen Rose: "If LeBron James Really Wanna Go Win A Championship, He Needs To Go To Cleveland And Play For The Minimum."
Speaking on ESPN's 'Get Up,' former NBA swingman Jalen Rose made a shocking statement about LeBron James. Rose, who has gone face-to-face with LeBron in the past, suggested that the 18x All-Star should leave the Lakers and re-join his former team in Cleveland for the veteran minimum. “If LeBron really...
NBA・
Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ future
The Green Bay Packers are at a major crossroads when it comes to the direction the franchise will head in. With its two best offensive weapons both potentially set to walk this offseason, the Packers face the decision of entering a rebuild or having to maneuver the salary cap in order to extend Davante Adams, while keeping Aaron Rodgers in town. GM Brian Gutekunst answered questions Wednesday regarding Adams’ future with the Packers, and he left all options open. Via Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said Adams could “possibly” walk in free agency.
Popculture
Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
Looking back at Vince Vitrano's sports experiences with Lance Allan
It's Vince's last week at TMJ4 News and we are looking back at some of our favorite Vince moments.
madison
Reedsburg retains top spot in AP Division 2 girls basketball rankings
Reedsburg retained the top spot in the Associated Press Division 2 girls basketball rankings released Tuesday. The Beavers won the Badger West title over Madison to cap a 24-0 regular season. They begin postseason play on Friday against either Portage or Mount Horeb. WIAA releases girls basketball brackets. Sun Prairie...
Packers Make Salary Cap Move: NFL World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision for the 2022 season just yet. Nonetheless, the Green Bay Packers aren’t going to let that stop them from making some moves to help out their salary cap situation. On Thursday, the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85...
WBAY Green Bay
Notre Dame, Ice Bears advance to hockey sectional finals
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Notre Dame Tritons and Bay Area Ice Bears are a step closer to a trip to state after wins in Wednesday night’s sectional finals. Senior captain Callan Budinger helped get the Tritons on the board in the first period. Fond du Lac netminder Spencer Shober was tough between the pipes in the early going. Denying the Tritons while on the two-man advantage, and a five minute major. Notre Dame was able to bust through again later in the second period, though. goals by Isaac Rentmeester and Budinger pushed the Tritons advantage to three heading to the final period.
247Sports
Inside the Locker Room: Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, sophomore guard Jordan Davis, sophomore center Steven Crowl, and junior forward Tyler Wahl address the media following Wednesday's 68-67 win over Minnesota. Matching the program's best start since 2016-17, the Badgers won their 13th Big Ten Conference game for just the eighth time...
Eric Bieniemy Makes Chiefs Decision: NFL World Reacts
After yet another season without landing an NFL head coaching job, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City for the 2022 season. Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs reportedly expired after the conclusion of this year’s 2021 campaign, but a new deal will keep him within the organization for at least another season.
La Crosse Tribune
Wisconsin men's basketball team down to 4 scholarship guards for Minnesota game
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be without two of its scholarship guards against Minnesota on Wednesday. Freshman Lorne Bowman II is not available for the game due to a non-COVID related illness and junior Jahcobi Neath must serve his one-game suspension for his participation in the altercation following UW’s win over Michigan on Sunday.
Walworth Big Foot hammers Racine St. Catherine’s into submission 73-37
Walworth Big Foot dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 73-37 victory over Racine St. Catherine’s in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 23. The Chiefs stomped on in front of the Angels 73-37 to begin the second half. You’re reading a news brief powered by...
La Crosse Tribune
Instant analysis: Jordan Davis, Steven Crowl rise in Wisconsin men's basketball victory at Minnesota
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 22-5 overall and 13-4 in Big Ten Conference play with a 68-67 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:. What I liked. Jordan Davis provided some massive minutes...
Why Deion Sanders said Jackson State football is leaving Southern Heritage Classic
Football coach Deion Sanders explained in an Instagram post why Jackson State won't return to the Southern Heritage Classic after 2022.
