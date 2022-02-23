ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

5 Things People From Midland Odessa Say Wrong, But Don’t Care

By Gunner
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Every region has them. Doesn't matter where you're from, where you grew up, or how much traveling you've done. You hear them everywhere. Sometimes they're said with different accents--like Bahston or New Yawk, to make them even more fun. I'm talking about things people say wrong. No--not mispronunciations... We're talking grammatical...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Should You Tip On To-Go Orders At Midland Odessa Restaurants?

Not to quote the Beauty And The Beast theme song--but it's a Tale As Old As Time: It's a given that whenever you are at a dine-in establishment, you are seated and waited on-that you tip your server(s) for what they do for you. No debate there. You just do it because YOU SHOULD. The amount of the tip is always reflective of the service you receive and is a percentage of your bill. I'm usually a 20% tipper unless something is really off or bad that's service-related (we get ignored for a large period of time, something we asked for was never brought to the table, order was turned in wrong, etc). I don't penalize the server if the food isn't good or isn't cooked correctly. First of all, that's not fair because they had nothing to do with that (unless you order something specific like a steak well-done and it comes back medium rare--then they didn't provide clear instructions to the kitchen when they turned the order in). Second-sometimes liberties are taken with an order in the kitchen due to lack of supplies (we're out of baked potatoes so we substituted french fries). Lots of variables-but it's all based on your experience.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

An Open Letter To Rude Midland Odessa Grocery Store Shoppers

Yes--the weather is "iffy" again here in West Texas. Some freezing drizzle is in the forecast and that could make the commute sketchy at times. Does that mean you need to head to the grocery store and ransack the aisles for milk, bread, and toilet paper to the point where the shelves are bare and there's nothing left for anyone else? At least we've seemingly passed the point of hoarding things like Clorox Wipes and disinfectants due to COVID. But c'mon--leave a little for the next person!
WEST, TX
LoneStar 92

The Top 6 Go-To Breakfast Places In Midland Odessa

You always see the lists all over the internet for every single area or municipality-who has the: "Best Burger", "Best Pizza", "Best Chicken", "Best Italian"< "Best Chinese", "Best Mexican" etc etc... Well here, we're going a different route. Everyone loves to go out to breakfast. Whether it's a weekday early meeting with staff or a client, or a weekend relaxation thing on a Saturday or before or after Church on Sunday... It's always a good time and with great food! So we thought we'd compile OUR list of the top 6 places to go and let you add your favorite place in the comments that we may have missed.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Are These Apartments In Midland Really Haunted?

Why am I like this? Curiosity killed the cat. Isn't that how the saying goes? I was chatting with a group of friends over the weekend and the topic came up of living in places that were haunted. One of the ladies in the group said that pretty much every place she has lived has been haunted. She has seen and heard ghosts everywhere she goes! My response? NOPE!
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
City
Midland, TX
LoneStar 92

Ask Midland Odessa – Why Didn’t My Date Tell Me I Had A BOOGER In My Nose?

Listener Wrote - Dating this guy for a bit lately and the other night we went out to eat for a dinner. All was going well, until I went to the bathroom and I noticed I had a 'booger' in my nose. I was mortified. So I go back to the table and straight up asked my date if he knew I had something in my nose and he said YES! I WAS LIKE, why didn't you tell me AND HE SAID HE DIDN'T WANT TO Embarrass me! I was pissed because it was there all night! He said he didn't want to call me out and bring it up. Ugh!!!! He doesn't know why I got mad.....really, wouldn't you be a little upset?
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy