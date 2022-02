Stick this in your AMG One and smoke it: these Porsches are fitted with the actual engines that powered McLaren's Formula 1 cars in the mid-1980s. Lanzante Limited is a British engineering firm that specializes in automotive unicorns, especially ones from McLaren. They're responsible for the P1 and Senna GTR road car conversions and won Le Mans in 1995 with an F1 GTR. It's the special relationship with McLaren that we have to thank for this wildly ambitious project, as Woking has agreed to sell Lanzante eleven of the 1.5 liter twin-turbo V6 engines that its F1 team used to win 25 of 68 races, three drivers' titles, and a pair of constructors' championships in the mid-80s.

