Dover Police has a new member whose position you will not find in most other departments. Kaitlin Jones is the department's new Police Social Worker whose job is to connect those affected by a crisis situation with state and community agencies that can provide help. It was created to what was becoming an obvious need to police and fire departments in the community, according to police Capt. David A. Terlemezian.

DOVER, NH ・ 42 MINUTES AGO