Thomas Tuchel defended his decision to pull Romelu Lukaku out of the 'fire' as Chelsea took a giant step towards the Champions League quarter final on Tuesday night. The £97.5million striker was axed for the 2-0 win over Lille on Tuesday night after his now infamous performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday - during which he took just seven touches of the ball.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO