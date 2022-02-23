ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

East Texas School Delays And Closures For Thursday, February 24

By Lucky Larry
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Winter precipitation is again falling upon portions of East Texas. Rain, drizzle, freezing rain, and even sleet are a possibility through at least tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon. Because of that threat, some East Texas school districts are taking proactive measures and either delaying the start of or canceling classes together for...

mix931fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

Winter weather possible Friday night into Saturday morning for North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter weather is back in North Texas and on Thursday morning travel is considered hazardous as ice accumulation has popped up around the area. With that, another round of winter weather could make its way into the area Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

Most Dangerous Highway In The US Is In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably tell it it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that see collisions almost daily but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14 year span according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Delaying#Winter Weather Advisory#Upshur Wood#Franklin#Como Pickton Cpcisd#Cross Roads Isd#Grand Saline Isd#Kerens Isd#Mabank Isd#Mineola Isd#Sulphur Springs Isd
KWTX

Another Buc-ee’s ‘might’ be coming to Central Texas

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The rumor mill is stirring in Hill County over the possibility of a Buc-ee’s coming to Hillsboro. While the buzz around town is that a Buc-ee’s is opening there in 2025, city officials cannot confirm the popular chain of stores and gas stations is planning to build a new location in their city.
HILLSBORO, TX
Mix 93.1

WATCH: Cold Temps Once Again Creates Chaos On Texas Roads

I don't know about you but these past couple of weeks have been quite "annoying" weather wise. Whether you believe in "global warming" or not, you have to admit that waking up one day to nice, warm beautiful days and then waking up the next day to FREEZING temps and slick roadways is not optimal. As another cold snap descends upon Texas Wednesday, lots of folks were caught off guard and unprepared which in turn has lead to overall CHAOS on roads all across the state.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Freezing rain expected to impact parts of Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for cities and towns near and west of I-35 through 6 PM Thursday. A winter weather advisory, which is a step down from a winter storm warning, is issued whenever wintry weather could cause hazardous travel. Key takeaways. Some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NWS
Classic Rock 96.1

Longview, Texas Resident Gets Laughs At “Date” For New Buc-ee’s Opening

Buc-ee's is a Texas travel icon. They're known for their extremely clean bathrooms, hundreds of available gas pumps, bbq sandwiches, countless drink options and hundreds of travel snacks for those road-weary drivers. Plus, you can't forget all the Buc-ee's gear too, t-shirts, jackets, coolers, chairs and so much more. Because the chain is so popular, just about every town along an interstate or Texas highway wants a Buc-ee's to open up and that's no different in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
Larry Lease

Massive Hail Storm Reaches North Texas Causing Massive Damage

A winter storm is coming towards Dallas on Wednesday.John Waco Jr./Unsplash. Another freak winter storm has arrived in North Texas, causing severe hail fall. Fox 4 reports that this round of storms began on Monday night and covered a large part of North Texas. Storms covered the area from Parker and Palo Pinto counties and all the way to Denton and Collin counties.The main threats were the hail and wind gusts. Locals in the area shared their stories on social media, posting images of piles of hail of various sizes.
DALLAS, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Winter weather advisory issued for Smith County through Thursday evening

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Smith County and some surrounding areas until 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service issued the winter weather advisory for a region that stretches through part of Northeast Texas into Southwest Arkansas. Wintry weather including freezing rain and ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch are possible as temperatures dip below freezing and are expected to remain below 40 on Thursday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Rural Texas needs teachers, so one district is considering a 4-day school week to attract them

Clarksville ISD superintendent Dr. Kermit Ward is facing a challenge he has never had to overcome. According to Ward, Clarksville ISD, which is located in Red River County in the northeast segment of Texas, is not hiring or retaining enough teachers. In every other district where Ward has worked as an administrator, he has never had a problem receiving quality applicants to staff his schools.
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

North Texas School Closings

Many area school districts began activating their inclement weather plans as a wintry mix of precipitation is expected to arrive in North Texas and contribute to deteriorated road conditions through Thursday, Feb. 24. Below is a listing of only some of the larger school districts that have announced changes to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Large Hail Blows Out Windows, Damages Cars In Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe thunderstorms rolled through North Texas Monday night, damaging homes and cars in Wise County. Outside Decatur, video from CBS 11 storm chaser Jason McLaughlin showed multiple homes in the Heritage Creek North subdivision had windows blown out by large hail. There were no reports of injuries. Elsewhere in Wise County, near the town of Balsora, Kenny Hong shared photos of the hail that fell where he was. Hail in Balsora in Wise County (credit: Kenny Hong)   BCHAMP on Twitter shared video of of hail coming down hard in Paradise. @CBS11Giles pic.twitter.com/eoNVXkjfcw — BCHAMP (@BPOSSSSIBLE) February 22, 2022 Some people shared images of quarter-sized to golf ball-sized hail in Decatur and near Fairview. Hail in Decatur (credit: Sam Branch) Sam Branch said the hail arrived in Decatur around 8:00 p.m.   Hail near Fairview (credit: Ronnie Fergason) There were also reports of hail in Denton County.  
WISE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crockett man reels in ShareLunker on Houston County Lake

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Anglers in Texas reeled in two more Legacy Class largemouth bass for the second consecutive weekend. Possum Kingdom kicked things off Friday afternoon Feb. 18 with its third Legacy Lunker of the 2022 Toyota ShareLunker season after securing the first two a weekend ago. Houston County Lake then followed suit Saturday afternoon Feb. 19 with its first Legacy Class fish since 1990 and in the process became the second consecutive water body to record a Legacy fish after a lengthy absence.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy