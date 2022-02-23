East Texas School Delays And Closures For Thursday, February 24

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe thunderstorms rolled through North Texas Monday night, damaging homes and cars in Wise County.
Outside Decatur, video from CBS 11 storm chaser Jason McLaughlin showed multiple homes in the Heritage Creek North subdivision had windows blown out by large hail. There were no reports of injuries.
Elsewhere in Wise County, near the town of Balsora, Kenny Hong shared photos of the hail that fell where he was.
Hail in Balsora in Wise County (credit: Kenny Hong)
BCHAMP on Twitter shared video of of hail coming down hard in Paradise.
@CBS11Giles pic.twitter.com/eoNVXkjfcw
— BCHAMP (@BPOSSSSIBLE) February 22, 2022
Some people shared images of quarter-sized to golf ball-sized hail in Decatur and near Fairview.
Hail in Decatur (credit: Sam Branch)
Sam Branch said the hail arrived in Decatur around 8:00 p.m.
Hail near Fairview (credit: Ronnie Fergason)
There were also reports of hail in Denton County.
