Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Uefa’s Road to St Petersburg has reached an inevitable impasse. Big Cup final, which had been due to be staged at the Gazprom-O-Dome, has now been moved to Paris, what with European football’s governing body deciding that it would be prudent to delegate some unfortunate minion to sit in the basement of Uefa Towers and forlornly burst all their “white nights” of St Petersburg knockout stage official Big Cup match balls, boasting high-grade butyl bladders, out of existence. The final will now be held at the Stade de France on 28 May and Uefa has thanked Emmanuel Macron for his role in helping them make the change.

UEFA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO