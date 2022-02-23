ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Accelerated Readers honored at East Elementary

Eunice News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at East Elementary were recognized for their accomplishments in the AR (Accelerated...

www.eunicetoday.com

WATE

Elementary school librarian honored by Knox County Schools

Lauren Fevrier, the librarian at Bonny Kate Elementary School, is one of three district-wide winners who were honored by Knox County Schools. Three educators from each grade cluster were recognized as the 2022 Teacher of the Year. Fevrier was chosen for pre-K to fourth grade.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Culpeper Star Exponent

Readers share memories of William Fox Elementary School

Built in 1911, William Fox Elementary School at 2300 Hanover Ave. has been a Richmond fixture for over 110 years. On Friday night, flames were visible in the building around 10:30 p.m. and firefighters fought the fire until roughly 1 a.m. in the morning. Much of the top floor and the roof of the school was destroyed or damaged in the fire.
RICHMOND, VA
Derrick

Victory Elementary

A Victory Elementary School teacher gives one of the 796 boxes of cereal a nudge Friday afternoon to keep the domino effect going. Victory Elementary students collected the cereal in observance of Random Acts of Kindness Day, to be donated to a local food bank. As a reward for their efforts, the students got to watch the boxes cascade down the hallways.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WEAU-TV 13

Northwoods Elementary first grade teacher honored with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our next Golden Apple award takes us to Northwoods Elementary school to honor a teacher who’s been educating first graders for the past three decades. Northwoods principal Luke Stordahl presented Liz Walsh with the award, her peers say Mrs. Walsh is a patient presence to her students who is also a gifted mentor for her fellow teachers and staff.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Athens Messenger

Local elementary student passes, fundraisers support family

Local elementary student passes, fundraisers support family. Jairod Cather, a seven year-old Morrison-Gordon Elementary student, died after falling through ice on Feb. 14, the district’s Superintendent Tom Gibbs said at a Thursday school board meeting. A moment of silence was held at the meeting in honor of the young...
EDUCATION
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD elementary students honor veterans, first responders, and medical professionals for Valentines Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love, appreciation and gratitude were on the menu Thursday afternoon in the Sul Ross Elementary School cafeteria in Bryan. Students prepared over 1,200 valentines cards for current and former U.S. military members, law enforcement officers, first responders, and medical professionals. Thursday’s ceremony marks the 24th Valentine...
BRYAN, TX
Rogersville Review

Rogersville City School musicians participate in East TN Honors Band

On February 11-12 three 8th grade band students from the Rogersville City School Warrior Band participated in the East Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association Jr. Clinic Honors Band. The honors band was conducted by special guest clinician, Zack Williamson. Robinson Middle School in Kingsport hosted the honors band comprised...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WAFF

First-graders at Cedar Hill Elementary honored after saving teacher

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of first-grader from Cedar Hill Elementary in Ardmore jumped into action when their teacher suddenly passed out. Last month, their teacher, Tracy Hodges, said she felt ill and asked the students to get help. That’s when first-grade student Emily Johnson stepped in to help out.
ARDMORE, AL
NewsBreak
Education
WLOX

Pass Road Elementary students honor the lessons of Black History Month

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - From singing to poetry, Pass Road Elementary fifth grade students shared their talents Thursday night in their Black History Program titled, “Let Freedom Ring.” The musical department chose the theme to honor black historical figures’ message of banding together in unity. Music teacher...
GULFPORT, MS
CBS DFW

Colleyville Middle School Teacher Resigns Over Video Of Her Saying ‘Conservative Christians Need To Get COVID And Die’

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Colleyville Middle School teacher resigned Thursday, Feb. 24 after a video of something she said in a private conversation with colleagues in a hallway started spreading on social media. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD alerted families to the news in a statement it put out Thursday afternoon. In the video, it is difficult to hear all of the dialogue, but the group is heard blaming conservative Christians for the slow uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines. And then the teacher in question said, “conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.” Grapevine-Colleyville ISD put the teacher on administrative leave on Wednesday saying, “The...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WREG

OBHS honors East Side, Olive Branch’s former all-Black high school

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WREG) — During segregation, East Side was the high school African Americans had to attend in Olive Branch. Over a half a century later, the Conquistadors of today decided to honor the history of East Side by donning replica black and gold jerseys.  “They all started jumping around and that’s when they […]
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
AL.com

Where will you be on 3/3/33? Dothan students bury 2/22/22 ‘Twenty Twosday’ time capsule

Alabama students and schools had fun with the unique school day on Feb. 22 -- also written as 2/22/22, or referred to as Twenty Twosday. In Dothan, first-graders filled a time capsule with notes and letters. They will open the metal capsules in 11 years, when the students are seniors in high school and the calendar again aligns for a date of 3/3/33. Current Dothan High students helped bury the capsules.
DOTHAN, AL
Point Pleasant Register

Youth League receives Claflin Grant

NEW HAVEN — Two new batting cages will be added to the New Haven Ball Field complex this spring, thanks to a grant given by the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation. In addition, the $5,000 grant will also repair the roof of the press box. Foundation President Stephen Littlepage...
NEW HAVEN, WV
Sheridan Media

Tongue River Middle School Principal To Shoot Free Throws For WY Special Olympics

The free throw line in basketball is also referred to as the charity stripe, and one Sheridan County School Principal will be standing at the line for charity. As part of a friendly fundraising battle, Jeff Jones, who is the principal at Tongue River Middle School in Ranchester, will take to the court Friday (February 25th) beginning at 6am, as he will shoot free throws until he makes 4,000 of them.
RANCHESTER, WY

