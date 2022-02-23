One To Watch: PG&E Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 83

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday morning with shares of Microsoft and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 131 points, or 0.4%, lower, as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares have dropped $5.81, or 1.9%, while those of Home Depot are off $6.65, or 1.8%, combining for a roughly 82-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Cisco (CSCO) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO