One To Watch: PG&E Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 83

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, GLENN LARKIN
Investor's Business Daily
 1 day ago

PG&E (PCG) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Wednesday, with an increase from 79 to 83. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's...

www.investors.com

Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Plunges

The benchmark S&P 500 is undergoing its steepest correction in nearly two years. Defensive growth and value stocks can be an especially smart place to put your money to work during sizable market pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Airbnb is growing in many directions. Etsy is providing a niche service for a growing customer base. Home Depot is disrupting its own business. Successful investing is partly just a waiting game. That's why investing in an index fund is such an effective way of growing your money. As the value of the market grows over time, so will your shares.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Stock#Pcg#Centerpoint Energy#Chesapeake Utilities#Cpk#Ibd Digital
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 131-point drop led by losses in Microsoft, Home Depot stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday morning with shares of Microsoft and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 131 points, or 0.4%, lower, as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares have dropped $5.81, or 1.9%, while those of Home Depot are off $6.65, or 1.8%, combining for a roughly 82-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Cisco (CSCO) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tech stock investors have had a rough three...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop on Russia-Ukraine, Fed Uncertainty

Stocks were dragged lower for a second straight day after several U.S. officials issued warnings that Russia could attack Ukraine in the next several days. Also, presentations by several members of the Federal Open Market Committee left investors wanting for more detail about the central bank's impending tightening plans. Among...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Oil and gas stocks lead the way as crude prices recoup losses

Energy (XLE +1.7%) is the only S&P sector posting a gain in Wednesday's trading, rebounding from yesterday's downturn with support from a bounce in oil prices. March WTI crude (CL1:COM) +2.3% to $94.24/bbl, after closing Tuesday with a 3.6% drop, while April Brent (CO1:COM) +2.2% to $95.37/bbl, after falling 3.3% as Russia pulled back some of its troops near Ukraine.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Snap And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Crude oil futures surged over 4% on Tuesday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

PG&E Finally Restores Dividends On Preferreds

PG&E Corp. is restoring the dividends on its eight series of preferred stock and paying 17 quarters of arrears. Owners of PG&E Corp.'s (PCG) eight series of preferred stock finally got the news they've been waiting to hear since bankruptcy proceedings were concluded in 2020. On February 8, 2022, the...
STOCKS

