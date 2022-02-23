ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jim Rome Show: Dan Hurley Talks Intense Win Over Villanova

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUconn Huskies Men's Basketball Head Coach...

Middletown Press

Price for court-storming after UConn men’s basketball win? A $5,000 fine from the Big East

The play that set the tone for an evening that would end with a $5,000 on-court party Tuesday at the XL Center was called specifically to take the environment to new heights. On the UConn men’s basketball team’s first possession against Villanova, R.J. Cole threw a lob to Andre Jackson for an emphatic dunk. The crowd was full throttle with energy that would sustain, even increase, over the chaotic next two hours of the Huskies’ 71-69 victory.
HARTFORD, CT
