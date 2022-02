Nasa is setting up two space missions that will help us understand space weather and the constantly changing space environment. Space is filled with charged particles and magnetic fields that originate on the Sun. This “solar wind” is turbulent and can damage technology on Earth and in space. Because it is a form of radiation, it can also be harmful to astronauts. Nasa’s two new missions will study the origin of the solar wind and the turbulence within it.

ASTRONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO