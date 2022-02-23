ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Thoughts: Chabot dominates in return to lineup

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa Senators collected a valuable home win Tuesday night as they beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3. Thomas Chabot returned to the Senators lineup and made an immediate impact while the Sens power play came through, as Three Thoughts details. Chabot returns and scores. After a four-game absence, Thomas...

NHL

Sens beat Wild in Chabot's return

The Ottawa Senators beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Thomas Chabot (2), Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle scored for Ottawa (19-26-5) while Anton Forsberg made 40 saves. Kevin Fiala, Jared Spurgeon and Jon Merrill had goals for the Wild (31-14-3) as Cam Talbot stopped 30 shots.
NHL

