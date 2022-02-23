ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Showtime announces Cypress Hill doc

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDoc is produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Mass Appeal. As part of the network’s Hip Hop 50 banner, Showtime has announced that Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain (w/t) will premiere Wednesday, April 20th at 8 pm ET/PT. Chronicling the legendary LA rap group Cypress Hill, the documentary film will...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Post your questions for Cypress Hill

As dank, sticky and heady as the weed that has famously fuelled them, there’s a particular quality to a Cypress Hill track – one that has endured in a career of more than 30 years. To mark the release of 10th album Back in Black, the trio’s MC B-Real will be joining us to answer your questions.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Blames Stevie J. for First Engagement to Ty Young Failing

Mimi Faust’s romance with Stevie J. was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has a very long history with Stevie J. They have a daughter together. But that didn’t stop Stevie from messing around with Joseline Hernandez behind Mimi’s back. Mimi didn’t really learn about the state of their relationship until the show. The love triangle was a source of a lot of drama. It was clear that Stevie wanted both women in his life at the same time. So the day he gifted Joseline a promise ring, he also gave one to Mimi. This set off Joseline. And Mimi would eventually come to the conclusion that it was time to end whatever she thought she had with Stevie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Powell
Person
Dj Muggs
Person
Sen Dog
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Music Entertainment#Music Box#Web Design#Film Star#Showtime#La Rap Group#Winter Press Tour#Hip Hop#Latin#Mass Appeal#Primary Wave
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
Outsider.com

Rosanne Cash Weighs In on Neil Young’s Exit From Spotify

On Saturday afternoon, legendary country musician Johnny Cash’s daughter, Rosanne Cash, weighed in on Neil Young’s exit from streaming service Spotify. Rosanne is the daughter of “The Man in Black” and his first wife, Vivian Liberto Cash Distin. She’s Cash’s eldest daughter who followed in her father’s footsteps. Rosanne has carved out a successful career in the music industry since first releasing her own music in the 1980s.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Metallica's Kirk Hammett Announces Debut Solo Release

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Announces Debut Solo Release. Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will release his first solo record, "Portals," on the band's own Blackened Recordings label on April 23. Hammett's' people' say, "Portals is a collection of gateways to myriad musical and psychic destinations." "Recorded in multiple locales ranging from Los...
ROCK MUSIC
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy