Sherri Shepherd is set to host her very own talk show on FOX. "OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey," she said in a statement.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO