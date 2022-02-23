DeDe’s Hot Topics

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA dog attack has left a 5-year-old boy in...

Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
T.i.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
geekspin

Highly-anticipated The Batman merch now available at Hot Topic

The famous Bat-Signal is gearing up for a comeback once The Batman starring Robert Pattinson drops in theaters next month. With the remake of an iconic hero tale comes a fleet of The Batman merch, and it’s no surprise that Hot Topic has joined in. The retail chain has launched a fashion collection inspired by the DC film; and it includes The Batman clothes for adults, such as a tactical vest, T-shirts, button-ups, a Catwoman faux leather jacket and leggings, and so much more!
Hello Magazine

1883 star Tim McGraw weighs in on Elsa's fate ahead of season finale - and it does not sound good

1883 star Tim McGraw has weighed in on the fate of his on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton ahead of the Western period drama's season one finale on Sunday. Speaking to TVLine, the actor and country music star who stars in the Yellowstone prequel series opposite his real-life wife Faith Hill revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival. Asked whether James Dutton thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
Decider.com

‘The View’ Audiences Infuriated by the Return of Guest Host Michele Tafoya: “Stop Doing This”

The View audiences were enraged over one major announcement today, and it wasn’t even made by the panel! That’s because the beloved talk show plans to re-introduce a guest nobody asked to see more of: Michele Tafoya. Last October, the NFL sportscaster visited the panel as one of the many conservative hosts set to replace Meghan McCain, and it was a real doozy. Now, after Tafoya’s big exit from NBC’s Sunday Night Football, could she be making a big push to be added to the panel permanently? The View fans sure hope not.
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Friends 'Concerned' Former Talk Show Host Is Missing Medical Appointments Following Bombshell Sherri Shepherd Show Announcement: Report

Wendy Williams is starting to worry friends as she reportedly spirals from the bombshell announcement that Sherri Shepherd would be permanently taking over The Wendy Williams Show time slot in the Fall. Following months of health woes suffered by the 57-year-old former radio DJ, producers announced on Tuesday, February 22,...
