Little Big Man: Peter Dinklage is the only reason to see ‘Cyrano’

When we first meet Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) in Joe Wright’s adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic play, Cyrano is an extroverted lover of theatre, the type of man who would rather refund the audience than have them watch a sub-par performance. Cyrano is introduced by a booming voice before we ever see him, and despite his stature, Cyrano is still a commanding figure. However, it doesn’t take long before an audience member calls Cyrano a freak, and challenges him to a duel. Cyrano knows that to turn away from such a fight would only cause the laughs to continue, and as the pair fight, Cyrano is self-deprecating, even stating that he’s “living proof God has a sense of humor.” When he lands the fatal blow, he speaks of the insults that are constantly thrown his way, whispering to his opponent: “It all goes in. My God, how it hurts.”

