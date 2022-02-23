ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Little Big Man: Peter Dinklage is the only reason to see ‘Cyrano’

By Kelly Vance
East Bay Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching Cyrano is like sitting down to a half-gallon banana-split sundae loaded with a fudge-marshmallow-butterscotch-strawberry avalanche of toppings, then drizzled with Mount Gay rum and served in a flaming bowl ringed with 4th of July sparklers. Anyone who can sincerely say “Yummy!” to that has our best wishes for...

eastbayexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: Peter Dinklage earns your love in the snazzy (but not schnozzy) musical 'Cyrano'

Since "Cyrano de Bergerac" has always been about the superficial nature of appearances, there's something fitting about the exterior renovations that have given rise to Joe Wright's sweet, earnest and sometimes enchanting new "Cyrano." For starters, the movie is a full-blown musical: Its roots lie not only in Edmond Rostand's 1897 play of romantic misdirection but also in a stage show that was written and directed by Erica Schmidt (who adapted the screenplay herself) and features songs and score by members of the National. And Peter Dinklage, who starred in that musical's 2019 off-Broadway production, superbly reprises his role here, giving us a Cyrano who is widely mocked not for an oversized proboscis but rather for a diminutive physique. The insults flung his way may be different, but his sense of social rejection — and his fear that he isn't fit to love — cuts just as deep.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Schmidt
Person
Haley Bennett
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
Bryce Dessner
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Cyrano De Bergerac
Person
Gérard Depardieu
Popculture

'Game of Thrones': What Peter Dinklage Thinks About Season 8's Haters

Peter Dinklage has weighed in on Game of Thrones haters who continue to criticize Season 8, saying he wishes they would "move on." In December, Dinklage — who played Tyrion Lannister on GoT — spoke with the New York Times and was asked about the criticism that the show suffered from some fans after the series finale. "They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together," he replied. He then jokingly added, "By the way, it's fiction. There's dragons in it. Move on."
TV SERIES
Seattle Times

‘Cyrano’ review: Peter Dinklage is the soaring heart of this somewhat flat musical adaptation

Sometimes you have the right actor in the right part, but the wrong movie. Such is the case with “Cyrano,” Joe Wright’s handsome musical version of Edmond Rostand’s 19th-century play “Cyrano de Bergerac” (which has frequently been adapted for film; my favorite version being the 1987 Steve Martin comedy “Roxanne”). It’s a beautiful story of love and language, in which a poet/soldier (here played by Peter Dinklage) who believes himself to be deformed cannot tell the woman he loves, Roxanne (Haley Bennett), what he feels; instead, he serves as scriptwriter for a handsome yet inarticulate fellow soldier, Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Roxanne falls hard for Christian’s romantic words, not realizing that she truly loves their writer.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Talking 'Cyrano' Starring Peter Dinklage With Director Joe Wright

Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage is finally hitting theaters! We sat down with director Joe Wright last fall to discuss the making of the movie, working with actors, our love Atonement, and that iconic one-er at Dunkirk and more. Also this week, we dive into the controversy surrounding the Oscars choosing...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Big Man#Little Man#Film Star#European
The Sanford Herald

Peter Dinklage insists Erica Schmidt didn't write Cyrano for him

Peter Dinklage has joked that he just happened to "be in the room" when his wife wrote 'Cyrano'. The 52-year-old actor stars in the musical romance movie - but he insists that Erica Schmidt didn't write the film with him in mind to play Cyrano de Bergerac. Thank you for...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Peter Dinklage’s Singing ‘Cyrano,’ ‘The Godfather’ 50th Anniversary & Oscar Shorts Enter Parched Market For New Releases – Specialty Preview

Click here to read the full article. Joe Wright’s Cyrano twirls onto 797 screens, the highest-profile specialty release in weeks (as the market awaits Focus Features The Outfit with Mark Rylance and Sony Pictures Classics Mothering Sunday). But the well reviewed period musical romance from UAR starring Peter Dinklage is landing in a tough place. Industry estimates anticipate a low single digit opening given the inconsistent reception for movie musicals and the fact that its key older demos, especially women, have been the slowest to return to theaters. Cyrano is based on Edmond Ronstand’s late 19th century drama Cyrano de Bergerac...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Cyrano – can you stream Peter Dinklage’s new musical movie?

How can you watch Cyrano? The new musical featuring Peter Dinklage, who played popular Game of Thrones character Tyrion Lannister, is promising quite the spectacle. Dinklage plays the eponymous tragic protagonist, who wants to be with the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett), but can’t due to being lower class. For a roundabout solution, he attempts to become a personal poet to Roxanne’s lover, Christian, in order to stay close to his crush. Expect tragedy, comedy, examination of social structures through a historical lens, and a few bangers to boot.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Cyrano review (2022) – Peter Dinklage steals the musical spotlight

In 1897 Edmond Rostand wrote a timeless play about tortured romance and self-doubt that would capture the public’s attention for centuries. The famed script Cyrano de Bergerac has been adapted multiple times over the years across various media. However, the latest attempt to bring Rostand’s work to the silver...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Cyrano’ Review: Peter Dinklage Gives His Best Performance in Joe Wright’s Staggering Musical

When we first meet Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) in Joe Wright’s adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic play, Cyrano is an extroverted lover of theatre, the type of man who would rather refund the audience than have them watch a sub-par performance. Cyrano is introduced by a booming voice before we ever see him, and despite his stature, Cyrano is still a commanding figure. However, it doesn’t take long before an audience member calls Cyrano a freak, and challenges him to a duel. Cyrano knows that to turn away from such a fight would only cause the laughs to continue, and as the pair fight, Cyrano is self-deprecating, even stating that he’s “living proof God has a sense of humor.” When he lands the fatal blow, he speaks of the insults that are constantly thrown his way, whispering to his opponent: “It all goes in. My God, how it hurts.”
THEATER & DANCE
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Peaky Blinders’: Steven Knight & Caryn Mandabach On Season 6 Opener & What’s Ahead

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the Season 6 premiere of Peaky Blinders.. After a long wait, Peaky Blinders is back, just having premiered the first episode of the final season on BBC One this evening in the UK, and after the tragic loss of one of the show’s most important players, Helen McCrory (Aunt Polly), who passed away in April last year. Show creator Steven Knight and executive producer Caryn Mandabach sat down with Deadline this weekend to discuss the Season 6 premiere, the impact of losing McCrory on a personal...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy