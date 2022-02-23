ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

The Jim Rome Show: Dan Hurley Talks Intense Win Over Villanova

247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUconn Huskies Men's Basketball Head Coach...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Grambling State shuts down Art Briles' reported hire as offensive coordinator

Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
NFL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Duke Basketball: Ex-Blue Devils star Grayson Allen engaged

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard and former Duke basketball standout Grayson Allen is now engaged to soccer player and fellow ex-Duke athlete Morgan Reid. The couple announced their engagement via Instagram. Allen, 26, played at Duke four years from 2014-18. Reid was a member of the Blue Devils women's soccer team...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Villanova, PA
College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Rome
Person
Dan Hurley
247Sports

Gary Williams on Maryland's coach search, Juwan Howard, Juan Dixon and more

In an interview with Glenn Clark, Gary Williams was asked what his involvement is in Maryland basketball's coaching search. "My only desire is to say hire a great coach. I mean, if you want to get it right down to the bottom line, I don't know if everybody understands all the time, but like, I went to Maryland, I've played basketball there. Obviously, I coached there too. But I want what's great for Maryland basketball. In other words, we want to win another national championship. So how can we do that? You know, well, we have to hire a great, great coach," he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Arkansas primed for another special Bud Walton Arena atmosphere vs. Kentucky

Bud Walton Arena has played host to several great atmospheres and big-time games over the years. The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to pick up another huge win this Saturday in what is sure to be a special environment against the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman wants his team to be ready for the excitement that comes with playing in a ranked matchup against a blue blood opponent in front of a national audience.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova Wildcats#College Basketball
247Sports

Opponents Scheming Defensively for UNC's Armando Bacot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Through the first 16 games of his junior season, North Carolina center Armando Bacot feasted on the boards and in the box score, building his ACC Player of the Year candidacy by averaging 17.4 points on 64% shooting and 11.3 rebounds per game. If ACC teams weren’t paying enough attention to the Tar Heel big man up to that point, they certainly did thereafter. While Bacot’s board dominance has continued, his offensive efficiency has diminished, and for good reason.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Lipscomb's cycle leads No. 15 Vols to 27-1 win over Iona

Trey Lipscomb had to wait three years behind of a bevy of legitimate stars to earn his place as Tennessee’s everyday third baseman. Lipscomb has started this season as someone trying to make up for that lost time. The senior had a career performance in Friday’s series-opening, 27-1 win...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

UConn HC Dan Hurley shares reaction to controversial ejection

UConn coach Dan Hurley was ejected from Tuesday night’s big win over Villanova after he received a pair of technical fouls. The second was not deserved, and the coach was understandably shocked by it. Hurley was called for back-to-back technicals with just under five minutes remaining in the first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers cleared to return from knee injury, will suit up Friday

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers has been cleared to return to game action and will suit up on Friday as the Huskies face St. John's in the XL Center, the program announced. Bueckers underwent surgery to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear on Dec. 13 and has been rehabbing her way back. She suffered the injury eight days prior in the final minute of UConn's blowout win over Notre Dame.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy