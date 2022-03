It has been bubbling away nicely for a while now, but this week, the London and UK real estate investment market took off. A number of huge London offices either sold or went under offer, as did a major student housing portfolio. A £1B fund was put up for sale as managers gained confidence that large portfolios would find a buyer, and the imminent sale of a large shopping centre in Leeds showed liquidity returning to a battered part of the retail sector.

