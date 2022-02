A ban on junk food advertising by Transport for London is estimated to have contributed to a 1,000 calorie decrease in unhealthy purchases in consumers’ weekly household shopping, according to a study.The biggest effects were seen for chocolate and confectionery, with an almost 20% decrease in average weekly household purchases of energy from these products, research led by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) found.The fall works out to be about 385 calories per person per week, equivalent to every Londoner in the study buying about 1.5 fewer standard-size bars of milk chocolate each week.The ban is...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO