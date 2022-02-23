Jeff Computers: Experts in data recovery and cyber security

CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the first ways Americans may feel the effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine is online. Experts say Russian cyber hackers have upped their game in recent years. That could put everything from planes in the sky to family photos on your computer at greater risk. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports what you can do and what may set this all into motion. Experts say watch the sanctions. When German sanctions targeted a gas pipeline crucial to Russia, the energy sector braced for sharper cyberattacks. Economic sanctions put banks on high alert. And the longer this goes on, experts...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO