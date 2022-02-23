ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Computers: Experts in data recovery and cyber security

By Kate Uptergrove
West Newsmagazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no denying that the world has gone digital. From photos to vital documents to memories you never want to lose, everything ends up on your computer, or on an external hard drive or flash drive. There, you think it will remain safe. Then, the unthinkable happens. Your...

protocol.com

These political data experts are going corporate

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: Three former Democratic Party data analyst experts just launched a new startup, Zoom launched its take on a contact center service, and Tonga gets its internet cable back. Spin up. CIOs live in fear of breaking things, but they definitely want to move...
KELOLAND TV

A home for cyber security research

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — From smartphones to tablets, technology plays a major role in our lives. But making sure they’re secure from hackers is important. Dakota State University is doing just that through MadLabs. The facility houses several different research labs, all centered around cyber security. “The average...
CBS Chicago

Cyber Security Experts Provide Advice To Better Protect Everything On Your Computer From Possible Russian Cyber Hacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the first ways Americans may feel the effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine is online. Experts say Russian cyber hackers have upped their game in recent years. That could put everything from planes in the sky to family photos on your computer at greater risk. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports what you can do and what may set this all into motion. Experts say watch the sanctions. When German sanctions targeted a gas pipeline crucial to Russia, the energy sector braced for sharper cyberattacks. Economic sanctions put banks on high alert. And the longer this goes on, experts...
CBS Denver

Future Leaders Winner Taking Lead On Cyber Security

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Every month during the school year, CBS4 and its partner PDC Energy choose a high school student who excels in science, technology, engineering or math as its Future Leaders winner. Winners get $1,000 and a profile on CBS4 News. (credit CBS) February’s winner is Trevor Venable, a junior at STEM School Highlands Ranch. He excels in computer sciences and in particular cyber security. Venable’s favorite class is Certified Ethical Hacker, where he’s learning how to hack into computer networks. “So I think the key word there is ‘ethical,’ as in the only difference between a white hat and...
TechRadar

The ‘Great Resignation’ is a threat to cyber security

Over the last several months, employers have seen a tidal wave of resignations that began in the US and spread worldwide. Here in the UK, this mass exodus from the workforce has triggered alarms for many companies for whom this is not only an HR problem, but also a cybersecurity threat.
Nature.com

Zeo-1, a computational data set of zeolite structures

Fast, empirical potentials are gaining increased popularity in the computational fields of materials science, physics and chemistry. With it, there is a rising demand for high-quality reference data for the training and validation of such models. In contrast to research that is mainly focused on small organic molecules, this work presents a data set of geometry-optimized bulk phase zeolite structures. Covering a majority of framework types from the Database of Zeolite Structures, this set includes over thirty thousand geometries. Calculated properties include system energies, nuclear gradients and stress tensors at each point, making the data suitable for model development, validation or referencing applications focused on periodic silica systems.
