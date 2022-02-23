Limestone announces head coaching change

A tumultuous offseason appears to be settling down for Bryan Harsin as he prepares for Year 2 at Auburn. The 45-year-old head coach, who emerged unscathed from a university probe into his handling of the program, put the finishing touches on his on-field staff for the 2022 season this week. Harsin on Wednesday announced the addition of Ike Hilliard as Auburn’s new wide receivers coach, which rounds out the Tigers’ coaching staff following an offseason overhaul. Auburn saw five assistants depart the program since the end of the regular season, with one fired, two coordinators stepping down and two other assistants swiped away by other teams.

