Limestone announces head coaching change

By Doug Samuels
footballscoop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an 0-9 season, Limestone College (D-II - SC) has decided that a change in direction for the football program is needed. Brian Turk, who has served as head coach the last three seasons, has been let...

footballscoop.com

