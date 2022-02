Black households face being disproportionately impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, according to analysis which shows nearly four in five have less than £1,500 in savings.More than half a million Black adults have no savings at all to fall back on, according to figures compiled by the Labour Party, which attacked the government’s “failure to tackle deep-seated structural inequalities”.Families in England face having their household budgets slashed by £1,200 amid soaring energy bills and tax hikes.The analysis, published to mark Race Equality Week, show that more than 1.2 million (78 per cent) adults from households headed by someone from a Black,...

